Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is still getting knocks from Nigerians following his outburst during the AFCON 2025

The Galatasaray forward scored a brace against Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on January 5

Top football analysts have heaped the blame on the Nigeria Football Federation for condoning the excesses of the former Napoli forward

Nigeria pummeled Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Monday, January 5.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace against the Mambas, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams scored a goal each to ensure the Super Eagles advance to the next stage.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fes. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP.

The match saw a tense moment in the 63rd minute when Osimhen appeared frustrated with Lookman for not releasing the ball in time, denying him a chance at a hat-trick, per NY Times.

Agbede blames NFF for Osimhen's behaviour

Veteran football pundit Segun Agbede has blamed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for Victor Osimhen’s continued indiscipline in the national team.

In a viral post on X, the analyst stated that the football governing body failed to sanction the Galatasaray forward after he allegedly disrespected former Super Eagles coach Finidi George.

According to Agbede, Osimhen must be punished to serve as a deterrent to other players on the team. He said:

"This is a consequence of his rudeness to Finidi (George), which he got away with scot-free. One the former Super Eagles coach had condemned him outrightly but I supported him against Zimbabwe.

"He must know that he is not bigger than his teammates, we have created a monster and I accept but it is time to tame that monster. This is a badly behaved boy."

Prominent football pundit, Charles Anazodo, said the failure of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to punish Victor Osimhen means that the striker is bigger than the squad. He said:

"If we do not drop Victor Osimhen, it shows that he is bigger than everybody else in the national team. People sent messages here in support of Osimhen.

"If we (coach Eric Chelle) do not drop him, how do you discipline him."

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has a yellow card from the match between Nigeria and Tunisia in the AFCON 2025. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Fans react

@ActualOlawale said:

"What has he achieved that Lukman hasn’t . He won a league title cup with Napoli, whereas Lukman is a Europa League champion and was named best player. They are both Africa’s best players. So why the attitudes."

@delefresh2 wrote:

"He has succeeded in scattering the unity in that team like this. You can have an outburst ,players do that but as the match progresses, that should be behind u. Why did he walk away as if we lost, was he angry with the fans too? Why did he ask to be sub? Why did his attitude change."

@_ralph1_ added:

"Exactly. In the end everyone is passionate about the game not just victor so bad conduct should not hide under the umbrella of passion it’s different.We cannot quantify the passion we all have for the game and as such one person passion should not be a yardstick for indiscipline."

Nigeria will face off with Algeria in the quarterfinals at Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, per ESPN.

Moses reacts to Osimhen's rift

Legit.ng earlier reported that AFCON silver medallist Moses Simon has downplayed reports of a rift between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

The Paris FC winger described Osimhen as a fighter who always wants the best for the team.

