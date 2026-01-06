Victor Osimhen was booed by fans after a heated exchange with Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s win

The incident sparked debate despite Nigeria’s dominant 4-0 victory over Mozambique on Monday night

Lookman dismissed the clash as “just football” and insisted there was no fallout

Victor Osimhen found himself at the centre of controversy after a heated on-field exchange with teammate Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 win over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Despite scoring twice and playing a key role in Nigeria’s dominant display, the Super Eagles striker was booed by sections of the crowd as he left the pitch, sparking intense debate among fans on social media.

Victor Osimhen got involved in a heated exchange with Ademola Lookman during Nigeria's 4-0 win against Mozambique. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred in the 63rd minute when Lookman opted to take on a shooting opportunity instead of squaring the ball to Osimhen, who appeared well positioned for a clear chance, per Al Jazeera.

Osimhen reacted angrily, visibly confronting his teammate in scenes that were quickly captured on camera.

In the footage, Osimhen could be seen pulling away from captain Wilfred Ndidi before pointing aggressively at Lookman and shouting his frustration.

At one point, the Galatasaray forward appeared to warn Lookman not to repeat the action.

The moment was particularly striking given that Lookman had already played a major role in Osimhen’s performance, creating two earlier chances, one of which led directly to a goal, while another was converted by Akor Adams.

Fans boo Osimhen inside the stadium

Shortly after the altercation, Osimhen signalled to the bench that he wanted to be substituted.

Victor Osimhen was booed by fans inside the stadium after his altercation with Ademola Lookman. Photo by Sebastian Bozon

Source: Getty Images

When Moses Simon replaced the 27-year-old forward, sections of the crowd booed the striker as he walked off the pitch, an unusual reaction given Nigeria’s commanding scoreline.

The incident triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many fans questioning Osimhen’s conduct and leadership, especially during a knockout match where unity is paramount.

On the pitch, however, Nigeria were ruthless. Osimhen scored twice, Lookman registered two assists and a goal, and Akor Adams also found the net as the Super Eagles sealed their fourth straight win of the tournament to reach the quarter-finals, as seen on CAF Online.

Lookman plays down tension with Osimhen

After the match, Lookman moved quickly to downplay the incident, insisting there was no lingering issue between himself and Osimhen.

“I have not seen Osimhen but I don’t think that matters. Vic is our number one guy, everybody knows this, he’s a top striker. So, all of that doesn’t matter,” Lookman said.

“It’s just football. It’s always football. He is my brother.”

Lookman’s comments appeared aimed at calming speculation of a rift within the squad as Nigeria prepare for a tougher test in the quarter-finals, where they will face either Algeria or DR Congo.

Chelle reacts after Osimhen’s heated exchange

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken about the heated exchange between Osimhen and Lookman during the 4-0 win over Mozambique.

The manager, like in other situations, refused to be drawn into a public judgement of the issue, but instead claimed he would address it with the team.

Source: Legit.ng