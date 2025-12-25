Primate Elijah Ayodele faces backlash after his prophecy about Ademola Lookman contradicts match-day reality

Renowned cleric and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, is facing intense public criticism following a prophecy he made about Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman that appears to have been contradicted on the pitch at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Ahead of the tournament, Primate Ayodele had warned that Lookman would not be effective for Nigeria and advised the technical crew not to rely heavily on the Atalanta attacker.

However, events see to challenge that prediction after Lookman scored the decisive goal in Nigeria’s 2–1 victory over Tanzania in their opening Group C match.

Prophecy clashes with match-day reality

Lookman found the net just a minute after Tanzania equalised through Charles M’Mombwa, cancelling out Semi Ajayi’s opener.

His left-footed strike sealed all three points for Nigeria and immediately placed him at the centre of post-match discussions.

Speaking prior to the tournament, Primate Ayodele had said:

“The coach doesn’t have luck, and that will affect us. Ademola Lookman will not help them. They need an alternative to Nwabali. Victor Osimhen should not play full matches. If they do the right thing, we can get to the final.”

The comments resurfaced shortly after the win, fuelling widespread debate online.

Social media erupts as fans mock prediction

The controversy gained momentum after media strategist Deji Adesokan highlighted the prophecy on social media, prompting a wave of reactions from football fans and commentators.

“Primate Elijah Ayodele reportedly warned that Ademola Lookman would bring bad luck to the Super Eagles. However, the pitch proved otherwise as Lookman scored the winning goal,” Adesokan wrote on X.

Fans were swift in their responses. One user, identified as Yoruba Demon, commented:

“Thank God it’s bad luck he prophesied. His prophecies are always the opposite.”

Another user, Jimada Gan, added:

“The pitch doesn’t recognise prophecies, only goals, and Lookman answered with one.”

Others were more blunt, questioning the relevance of prophecies in football.

“Football is played with skill and tactics, not superstition,” wrote an X user, Jeff.

Calls for caution as tournament progresses

Despite the criticism, some voices urged restraint, arguing that it may be too early to judge the prophecy based on a single match. Writing via Eagle Online, analyst Ganiyu Mubarak noted that the competition was still in its early stages.

“The Super Eagles have played just one match. There are still group games and knockout rounds. One match is inconsequential in the bigger picture,” he wrote.

Ayodele’s history of football predictions revisited

This is not the first time Primate Ayodele has ventured into football-related prophecies. In 2024, he predicted difficulties for Victor Osimhen if the striker joined Chelsea and also questioned the value of Osimhen’s reported long-term move to Galatasaray.

As the AFCON tournament unfolds, the debate surrounding faith, football, and performance continues, with many fans insisting that results on the pitch remain the ultimate judge.

