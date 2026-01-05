Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) carried out a coordinated cordon-and-search exercise in Adamawa State

The troops carried out the operation following sustained surveillance on identified locations in the Yan Lemo area of Mubi South Local Government Area

The Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Lt Col Sani Uba, shared more details about the operation

Adamawa State - Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have arrested eight suspects, including two principal suspects of a bombing network in the Yan Lemo area of Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The troops targeted perpetrators and facilitators of the Gamboru Market Mosque bombing.

The OPHK troops carried out the coordinated cordon-and-search exercise in the early hours of Monday, January 5, 2026

As reported by Vanguard, the Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Lt Col Sani Uba, made this known in a statement issued on Monday evening.

“A search of the suspects’ residence led to the recovery of cash, mobile phones, identification documents, ATM cards, jewellery, and other personal effects, which are currently undergoing forensic analysis to support ongoing investigations. During identification procedures, a suspect already in custody positively identified the two principal suspects as individuals who supplied materials used in preparing the Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Additional occupants of the residence were also linked to the network.

“All suspects remain in military custody, undergoing detailed interrogation to facilitate further intelligence recovery before being transferred for continued investigation."

