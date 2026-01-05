Suspected terrorists have attacked and set ablaze a security outpost at New Kalli village in Borgu, Niger State

The security outpost manned by the Nigeria Police Border Patrol Team was burnt down on Monday, January 5, 2026

The state police public relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun, narrated how the terrorists attacked the post

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger State - A Police security outpost has been attacked and set ablaze by suspected terrorists at New Kalli village in Borgu, Niger State.

Suspected terrorists attacked the police outpost manned by the Nigeria Police Border Patrol Team around midnight on Monday, January 5, 2025.

The latest attack came less than 48 hours after terrorists killed over 30 people, kidnapped many, and set a market ablaze at Kasuwan Daji in Borgu LGA.

As reported by Daily Trust, sources said the terrorists set ablaze the room used as the police border patrol outpost.

The bandits destroyed officers’ belongings before torching farm produce belonging to residents.

One of the sources said the attackers stormed the location on motorcycles.

According to the source, the assailants burned down the officers’ accommodation, destroyed farm produce, and made away with some personal items.

The Disaster Officer of Borgu Local Government, Musa Saidu, who confirmed the attack, said security agencies had been notified, and assessments were ongoing.

The state Police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said the post was engulfed in fire while suspected bandits engaged in a fierce gun battle with the police.

“On January 4, 2026, at about 10:30pm, suspected bandits attacked the police border patrol nipping point located at Kale village, via Borgu LGA. The hoodlums were engaged in a fierce gun battle and were repelled by the police team. However, the security post was engulfed in fire during the exchange. Normalcy was later restored, and reinforcement has been deployed.”

Jubilation as NAF strike kills 23 fleeing terrorists

Recall that the Nigerian Army Air Component killed no fewer than 23 bandits fleeing from Kano State into neighbouring Katsina State.

The terrorists were killed following coordinated ground and air operations under Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Major Babatunde Zubairu, shared more details about the air strike.

Bandits kill newly married butcher in Niger market

Legit.ng also reported that a newlywed man, identified as Sani, was shot dead by bandits in a weekly market in Madaka, Niger state.

Sani reportedly got married three weeks ago before the dead bandits' attack on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The bandits also forced Muslim women to break their Ramadan fast by drinking water or risk their lives.

Source: Legit.ng