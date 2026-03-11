A Nigerian lady who recently employed the services of an electrician was left in awe after the man arrived at her residence

He had unexpectedly arrived in an exotic car, which left her wondering if she would be able to afford his pay for the service

According to her, she had only called him to fix a 'simple' wiring issue and had no idea that he was so financially buoyant

The lady was so surprised to see the exotic car and she wondered if her limited budget would cover the cost of his services.

Lady shares funny experience with electrician

Identified as @esohe on TikTok, the lady posted a video of the electrician at work and also captured his exotic black car.

It seemed the lady had underestimated the electrician's financial standing, assuming he was just an ordinary worker, not knowing that it was only a side hustle for him.

According to her account, she had reached out to the electrician for a minor fix, never expecting him to be the owner of such an impressive automobile.

She captioned the post:

"POV: I hired an electrician online to fix a simple wire. But you accidentally hired a 'big boy' doing a side hustle. Fine brother I go fit pay you so?"

Reactions as electrician arrives in exotic car

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Oluwatoyin said:

"Not me finding the guy babe comment that y’all talking about."

@Olaide Abefe said:

"Omo! Forget even if I get Benz, I go still dey do my electrical work oo because it’s what I enjoy doing."

@Audrey foxx said:

"If you Dey find painter please Dm na ordinary Camaro I Dey drive. I don’t charge."

@Celestial Photographer reacted:

"If you need photographer involve me nah just Lexus RX330 I deh drive e nor too big."

@Cisco_thee_stallion said:

"I no get car but I went to work somewhere, the man said "please, I can't afford to pay you".

@BIĠ SÄM said:

"People no dey call me for welder work nah so I go buy bike buy one android phone join."

@Wendy said:

"I called furniture guy come my house say I wan just change few things,he call me say him don near my unit,I say so fast he say we Dey the same estate, say na him drive Highlander na once I off my WiFi."

@IsaacOlaniyi_Ibile said:

"I love seeing artisans package and come still Sabi work. Clients no go fit whine you sha."

@King0000 said:

"No b ear ring the guy dey wear so why electrician dey wear metal for body whiles e dey work tho or e no b problem? Abeg I no really get knowledge about that so professionals enlighten me yh."

@prin_ces87 added:

"This happened to me in keffi I got a number for electrician to come and do a work in my house, connect wire for me, I went to the road to wait for him, I was like what are you wearing he said he is inside his car as how, as he came down oga de hold iphone 17 na once I tell am say I can’t pay you oo, he started laughing that let go and see the work, I promise you to price am hard, he told me how much do I have, shame de catch me."

