The Nigerian Army has given a fresh update after a series of coordinated offensive operations across the North East Theatre of Operations

The troops carried out successful kinetic operations against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in theatre between 4 - 9 July 2025

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), bolstered by close air support from the Air Component and collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 24 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and recovered weapons during the criminals during offensive operations between 4 - 9 July 2025, across the North East region of the country.

The operations were carried out in close air support from the Air Component and in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters.

Troops recover weapons during offensive operations against terrorists. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The troops killed three terrorists on bicycles moving from the Sambisa Forest axis to the Timbuktu Triangle on 4 July 2025.

The military said the terrorists were immediately subdued with heavy fire from the troops.

The Nigerian Army stated this in a statement issued via its X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

According to the statement, troops killed another insurgent in another ambush on the terrorists around the Komala general area.

The troops recovered motorcycles and spare parts, knapsack sprayers, pesticides, and terrorists' food items.

The troops swiftly engaged the insurgents, killing one terrorist, while others escaped with traces of gunshot wounds. Troops subsequently recovered several rounds of ammunition during the exploitation of the area.

Terrorists attempting to access the Madarari Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Konduga Local Government Area were intercepted on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Another 3 terrorists were eliminated when troops conducted a fighting patrol to terrorists' enclaves at Leno Kura.

In a similar operation, troops carried out a night ambush at a suspected terrorist's crossing point along the roads Ngoshe - Gava, Ngoshe - Ashigashiya, as well as Amuda - Gava areas. Troops killed one of the terrorists while others fled on Sunday, July 6, 2025

“On 7 July 2025, troops sprang another ambush following an intelligence report close to Sabsawa village. During the operation, troops made contact with terrorists' logistics suppliers and successfully neutralized 2 insurgents. On exploitation of the area, the gallant troops recovered bicycles, sacks of slippers, several torchlights, batteries, detergents, salt, and rubber shoes, amongst other sundry items.

“On 8 July 2025, troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, under close air support provided by the Air Component of OPHK, conducted clearance operations at Bula Marwa, a known ISWAP/JAS enclave. In the course of the operation, the troops eliminated an insurgent and recovered a gun, terrorists' uniforms, while their life-supporting structures were totally destroyed.”

Troops Uncover Unexploded Bombs Under Bridge

Recall that troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in conjunction with members of the CJTF, discovered a cache of unexploded bombs in Borno state.

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists reportedly placed a significant cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to the Nigerian Army, the explosives were discovered under a strategic bridge linking Marte and Dikwa in Borno state.

Nigerian Army crushes 16 Boko Haram terrorists

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded a huge victory over ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

The troops killed 16 Boko Haram terrorists during an intense gun battle in the Damboa area of Borno state.

The Nigerian Army shared details of how the troops crushed and defeated the terrorists in the two-hour gun battle.

