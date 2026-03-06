Traditional chiefs in Nigeria play vital roles in community life, from settling disputes to leading ceremonies and representing villages in local councils

Despite their responsibilities, many rulers face low pay, sparking debates about fair compensation across different states

Recent moves, such as Governor Alex Otti’s approval of ₦250,000 monthly stipends in Abia, show efforts to improve their welfare and recognition

Traditional chiefs and heads of villages in Nigeria hold important positions within their communities.

Their responsibilities are rooted in ancient customs and continue to shape local governance today.

Duties of Traditional Chiefs

Traditional rulers perform a wide range of tasks, including:

Allocating communal land and resources among households.

Collecting and distributing surplus production.

Settling disputes between community members.

Disciplining individuals who violate rules and customs.

Leading ceremonial duties at births, marriages, deaths, harvests and other occasions.

Representing their communities on local and regional councils.

Informing villagers about government rules and regulations.

These roles highlight their influence in both cultural and administrative matters.

Salary Range of Traditional Chiefs

According to MyWage, the estimated salary range for traditional chiefs and heads of villages in Nigeria is between ₦26,110 and ₦91,822 per month in 2026.

At the start of the role, chiefs typically earn between ₦26,110 and ₦65,330 net per month.

After five years of service, earnings rise to between ₦31,357 and ₦79,195 per month, based on a 40-hour working week.

It is important to note that these figures are estimates and not officially confirmed by government authorities.

Complaints about poor pay

In April, 2024, Senator Dino Melaye raised concerns about the low salaries of traditional rulers in Kogi State. He posted on X:

“DEGRADING MONTHLY SALARY OF TRADITIONAL RULERS IN KOGI STATE. FIRST CLASS TRADTIONAL RULER = N199,000. 2. SECOND CLASS TRADITIONAL RULER = N149,000. 3. THIRD CLASS TRADITIONAL RULER = N99,000. 4. UNGRADED TRADITIONAL RULER = N30,000. 5. Domestic Staff N6,000. HABA!!!”

His statement drew attention to the financial struggles faced by traditional rulers despite their significant responsibilities.

Abia state approves higher stipends

In contrast, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State recently approved a new monthly stipend of ₦250,000 for traditional rulers. According to his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the payment will begin in December, 2024.

Eze Linus Nto Mba, Chairperson of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, expressed gratitude on behalf of the council: “The Council expresses gratitude that the Governor would, from this month of December 2024, begin to pay N250,000 monthly stipend to every Eze in Abia State, except the traditional rulers in Aba South, who would receive an amount different from others.”

Additionally, Governor Otti approved a ₦150,000 “Christmas package” for over 500 traditional rulers in the state.

Traditional chiefs in Nigeria remain central to community life, balancing ceremonial duties with administrative responsibilities. While their salaries vary widely across states, recent developments in Abia highlight efforts to improve their welfare.

The debate over fair compensation continues, reflecting the importance of these leaders in preserving tradition and supporting local governance.

