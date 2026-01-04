The identity of the driver who drove popular heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and his friends has been revealed

On December 29, 2025, Anthony Joshua, the boxer and heavyweight champion, made headlines after being involved in a car accident alongside two of his friends and his driver.

Further reports confirmed the tragic deaths of Latif Ayodele, Anthony Joshua's personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his coach. The report grabbed attention online, with many people taking to social media to share their thoughts about the accident.

Anthony Joshua survives car crash

As news spread, Anthony Joshua was rushed to the hospital over fears of serious injuries. After several days of treatment, he was discharged.

Amid this, authorities focused on his driver, whose name, age, involvement in the accident, and other details were later made public online.

In one of the posts made public by Legit.ng, a young man explained in detail how he helped Anthony Joshua out of the car after the boxer was involved in an accident.

He also explained how the accident happened and what he did before the arrival of security officials at the scene.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of four important things to know about the driver of the heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

1. Name and age of Anthony Joshua's driver

While the identity of the driver was initially not public, the accident involving Anthony Joshua, his driver, and his coach and trainer brought police attention to him. His name was later revealed as Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode.

According to the same news publication, the driver is 46 years old. A source within the police explained the charges against Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode following the accident.

2. Anthony Joshua's driver has no driver's licence

The report further revealed that 46-year-old Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode does not have a valid driver’s licence. This lack of legal documentation complicates his situation, especially as he now faces multiple charges in court.

3. Anthony Joshua's driver charged to court

Just days after the deaths of Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged with multiple offences, according to a police source cited by the BBC.

The report states,

"Prosecutors brought four charges against Mr Kayode, causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence," BBC report said.

At the time of writing, the court has granted Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode bail.

4. Anthony Joshua's driver granted bail

A magistrate court in Shagamu granted bail of ₦5,000,000 to Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode following his arrest and the multiple charges filed against him, according to the BBC report.

The case involving Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode has been adjourned to January 20 for continuation at court.

