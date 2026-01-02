Anthony Joshua cheated death by swapping seats minutes before embarking on a journey which killed two of his friends

Joshua, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in the US on December 19

Joshua was released from the hospital in Lagos on New Year's Eve and has yet to comment on the smash

Makun, Ogun State - The lawyer to the driver involved in the fatal Anthony Joshua crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has disclosed that the boxing star cheated death by swapping seats before the fatal accident.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Friday, January 2, Kayode’s lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, said the 46-year-old driver told him that the deadly incident was caused by brake failure.

Joshua survives crash by swap

Mirror UK quoted the lawyer as saying:

"My client has pleaded not guilty, and what happened was an accident. I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet, but I know he is saying the brakes did not work.

"I also understand that the journey started in Lagos and that initially Anthony had got into the front seat, but the driver asked him to swap seats. He did this because Anthony is a big fellow, and he couldn’t see the wing mirror properly, so he asked him to move, and he sat behind the driver.

"From what I understand, Latif (Ayodele) was in front and then changed seats with Anthony."

Joshua: Driver’s son defends father

In the same vein, the embattled driver's son, Adeniyi Ifeoluwa, stated that his father was innocent, adding that it was 'just an unlucky accident'.

The 19-year-old said:

"The family is very upset by what's happened, and we are sorry for the deaths of the two people.

"Dad is not a fast driver. He was following the speed limit, and then the brakes failed. He said he was pushing the pedal, but nothing was happening.

"He tries to swerve and avoid the truck parked by the side of the road, but hits it. He's been driving for Anthony for three years; he's a good driver."

Ifeoluwa added:

"I know that when the journey started in Lagos, Anthony was sitting in the front by the driver, but my dad asked him to sit behind because he was blocking his view.

"He was taking Anthony to see his family in Sagamu and had picked them up from the airport, and they were only a few minutes from arriving.

"It’s not his fault; if the truck hadn’t parked there illegally, this wouldn’t have happened."

Joshua survives deadly crash

Legit.ng reports that Joshua suffered minor injuries in the crash on December 29 that killed Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, who were also members of the British boxer's training team.

The Lexus SUV the men were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that Kayode had been charged in court earlier on Friday, January 2, with the case adjourned until Tuesday, January 20, for trial.

Joshua, 36, was taken to the hospital, where medical staff determined that he did 'not require any emergency interventions' and was discharged on Wednesday, December 31.

Kayode was charged with four counts, which were dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention - causing bodily harm and damage to property, and driving without a valid national driver's licence.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of N5 million and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.

The collision happened around 11 am in Makun on Monday, December 29, around 30 miles from Lagos. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Lexus was suspected to be travelling in excess of the speed limit and lost control while overtaking.

Footage on social media showed Joshua in pain and dazed as he was helped out of the wrecked vehicle.

A spokesperson for Joshua later confirmed that his friends had died in the accident.

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his recent fight against Jake Paul in Miami.

After a 15-month absence from the sport, Joshua marked his return with a sixth-round knockout win over the YouTube star at Kaseya Centre on Friday, December 19, 2025.

