President Bola Tinubu's recent nominee for an ambassadorial position, Reno Omokri, has shared a video of the hospital where Anthony Joshua allegedly received treatment

Recall that the Nigerian-British World boxing champion was recently involved in a road accident that claimed the lives of two of his friends who were with him on the trip

However, Omokri's video on social media has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, who shared different views about his claim

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, who was recently cleared by the national assembly to be Nigeria's ambassador in a country yet to be mentioned, has disclosed the hospital where Nigerian-British World boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, was recently treated after being involved in a fatal accident.

According to the video, Duches International Hospital was where Anthony Joshua was taken for treatment after the accident, which happened on Monday, December 29. Recall that two of his international allies died in the accident.

Omokri says Nigeria has the best healthcare

While sharing the clip, the presidential appointee said that "this world-class hospital in Lagos does open-heart, lung, and other complicated surgeries." He then concluded that "Nigeria has the best healthcare."

The video, which was shared by the ambassadorial nominee, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions.

HRM King Emeka posited that Nigeria has the best private hospitals, but wants affordable ones:

"Thanks for posting this, but this is a private hospital. Nigeria has fantastic private hospitals, but what is needed is Affordable Healthcare for everyone."

Meekay commended the move:

"I love the fact that you are putting this out there for people to see. We have everything, good surgeons and whatnot. We just need to take things seriously and believe."

Obiefule Kingsley questioned the post:

"Bros, not everything is a joke. What do you mean by Nigeria has the best healthcare?...but your presidents don't patronise them when they're ill. I wonder why you people do these things because of money, abi? No doubt there is good health care within the country, but not the best as you portrayed it to be."

Eboda Muyiwa wrote:

"Is this world-class facility accessible by 99 per cent of the population? Do you get this level of care at government hospitals? Do the political/elite class use government hospitals?"

Fowosere Gafar said the situation should not be politicised:

"It's not news that we have a world-class hospital, or that we can have one in Nigeria. This shouldn't be about the hospital but the victim. Everything shouldn't be a campaign strategy."

Olanrewaju Idowu questioned why politicians don't patronise them:

"But our leaders no dey go there. So, why aren't politicians patronising them?"

