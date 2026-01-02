Several passengers have been injured following a road accident that occurred on Friday, January 2, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Images from the accident scene obtained by Legit.ng show some of the affected passengers in shock as motorists gathered to offer assistance

The accident comes a few days after an SUV conveying boxing star Anthony Joshua and two of his associates crashed into a stationary truck on the same highway

Mowe, Ogun State - At least five people sustained severe injuries in another road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, barely five days after the crash involving former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

The latest incident occurred on Friday afternoon, January 2, 2026, at Lufuwape, just after the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) camp, along the busy highway, following a tyre burst involving a commercial bus.

Breaking: Fresh Accident Recorded on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Days After Joshua Crash, Photo Emerges

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident again

According to eyewitnesses, the bus, which was conveying several passengers, lost control and somersaulted after one of its tyres burst while approaching the Lufuwape warehouse bus stop from the interchange.

One eyewitness said the accident nearly resulted in a mass casualty situation.

The eyewitness told Legit.ng:

“That accident could have been a mass tragedy. While returning from Kiribo (in Ondo State), a bus conveying some Hausa men and women somersaulted at Lufuwape, just after the Redeem Camp, after a tyre burst."

Passengers injured in new Nigeria accident

Another witness confirmed that several passengers were badly injured in the crash.

The witness narrated:

“About five to six of the commuters sustained serious injuries. We had to call the DPO Redeem and the emergency number for a rescue mission."

Pictures of the incident obtained by Legit.ng showed some of the passengers lying helpless on the ground with severe injuries to their heads, legs and other parts of their bodies, as concerned citizens rushed to assist them before the arrival of emergency responders.

Furthermore, the eyewitnesses alleged that although the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Redeemed Christian Church of God was contacted and promised to visit the scene, he did not show up.

The witness added:

“We called the DPO Redeem, and he promised to visit the scene, which he never did. We had to call the emergency responders, who later sent an ambulance."

The scene of a new accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Friday, January 2, 2026, occurring days after the Anthony Joshua crash.

Emergency officials eventually arrived at the scene and evacuated the injured victims to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Legit.ng reports that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has remained a major accident hotspot, with frequent crashes attributed to factors such as tyre bursts, over-speeding, and poor vehicle maintenance, among others.

Police arrest Anthony Joshua’s driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident that claimed the lives of two associates of former heavyweight boxing champion Joshua on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway was taken into custody by the police.

Confirming the development on Thursday, January 1, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Command, said the driver of the Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and his team is currently being held as investigations continue.

