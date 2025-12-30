Loved ones and supporters have united to ensure Anthony Joshua's friend Kevin “Latif” Ayodele’s legacy lives on

A fundraiser launched in the wake of Latif’s untimely death has already raised more than $180,000 to honour the longtime trainer and ally of boxer Joshua

The campaign, started by SPOT Project, aims to build a mosque and a borehole in Latif’s name as a way to extend his community impact

Makun, Ogun State - The SPOT Project (Supporting the People of Tomorrow), a charity organisation, has launched a fundraiser for Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele, Anthony Joshua's trainer.

As reported on Tuesday, December 30, by TMZ Sports, more than $180,000 has been raised to help build a mosque in his honour after he was killed in a car crash in Makun, Ogun State, Nigeria.

$180K raised for Joshua’s trainer

The Jasmine Brand also noted the development, saying the donation project was launched just hours after Ayodele’s painful exit.

The fundraiser’s website said:

"I’m absolutely shocked that he died today, and I want to be part of the people who help keep his legacy alive. This is why we’ve decided that we want to build a masjid and uphold his legacy."

Aside from the mosque, the campaign is also accepting funds to build a borehole in Ayodele's honour. As of Tuesday, December 30, over $180,000 has been raised.

Anthony Joshua latest: Boxer in Lagos hospital

Legit.ng reports that while Joshua survived the accident on Monday, December 29, with minor injuries, his close associates, Ayodele and Sina Ghami, died.

Ghami was Joshua’s long-time friend and his strength and conditioning coach.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had said its preliminary findings show that excessive speed and wrongful overtaking were the cause of the motor accident.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commiserated with the boxing star over the unfortunate road accident.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu personally reached out to Joshua via a telephone call to express his condolences and offer prayers.

In the same vein, the deputy head of mission at the British High Commission, Simon Field, visited 'AJ', as Joshua is fondly called, in the Lagos hospital. Also, Governors Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Ogun and Lagos states met with Joshua amid the athlete's recuperation.

Legit.ng gathered that both governors are said to have stayed at the hospital for several hours to closely monitor his situation and ensure that the boxer received the necessary medical care.

