British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua made his first public appearance on Instagram since the tragic accident that claimed the lives of two of his close friends, Sina Ghami, and Latif Ayodele.

In an image shared on his Instagram, Joshua marked an emotional return to Instagram as he shared a touching moment with the families of the deceased.

Anthony Joshua appears dejected after losing to Andy Ruiz (L), and Anthony Joshua visits the families of his late friends (R).

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua visits his late friends' families

The post marked Joshua's first return to social media since the fatal incident as he is seen seated closely with relatives of the deceased. In the image, Joshua wrapped his arm around them in a quiet but powerful show of support.

The 36-year-old appears reflective but chooses presence over words as he paid tribute to the friends he lost. One of the family members is seen holding a framed photo of one of the victims, who was Sina Ghami, Anthony Joshua’s long-time conditioning coach.

Joshua praised for standing by the families

Fans and celebrities quickly flooded Anthony Joshua's comment section after the post as they sympathized with him. They praised Joshua for travelling back to the UK to stand by the families during their darkest time.

Anthony Joshua watches on after losing to Andy Ruiz.

Source: Getty Images

@Peruzzi said, "Stay strong champ.'

@Boxingwithfern added, "Brothers forever."

@ladychann noted, "Condolences to all those affected."

@andile_mwasi said, "Sending you so much love and strength. May God comfort you and surround you with peace."

Anthony Joshua lost his friends around 11 am on Monday, December 28, at Makun, near the Danco Filling Station, before the Sagamu Interchange inward Ibadan, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

An eyewitness said that the convoy consisted of a Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and a Pajero SUV carrying his security detail.

“It was a two-vehicle convoy. Joshua was seated behind the driver. Two passengers died on the spot while Joshua sustained minor injuries,” the witness said.

Joshua's friends who died in the accident was Sina Ghami, his longtime conditioning coach, and Latif Ayodele, popularly known as Latz, Joshua’s personal trainer and a constant presence in his training routines.

Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele played crucial roles in Joshua's training and support team.

Lady pays tribute to Joshua's friend Latz

