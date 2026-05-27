Pentagon details operation leading to the death of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria

Operation connected to former President Trump's directive on protecting Nigerian Christians

Follow-up strikes reportedly neutralise hundreds of ISIS militants linked to regional violence

The United States Department of War, commonly referred to as the Pentagon, has provided fresh details on a military operation that reportedly led to the killing of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria, following a directive allegedly linked to former President Donald Trump.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission formed part of wider counter-terrorism efforts aimed at dismantling ISIS networks responsible for attacks in Nigeria and threats to American interests.

US War Department 'Pentagon' Speaks On Why Trump Ordered Killing of ISIS 2nd-In-Command

Source: UGC

US links operation to counter-terrorism push in Nigeria

According to Hegseth, intelligence gathered during the operation contributed to the elimination of a senior ISIS figure in Nigeria, described as the group’s second-in-command, as well as subsequent strikes on other militants.

He stated that the broader operation had significantly weakened cells linked to attacks on Christian communities and extremist activities in the region.

He also noted that intelligence gathered during the mission had led to further strikes on militant elements.

‘Hundreds’ of militants reportedly neutralised

Hegseth said follow-up operations resulted in the deaths of hundreds of ISIS fighters connected to violence against civilians and threats beyond Nigeria, as reported by Fox News.

He stressed that the mission was part of a sustained strategy aimed at disrupting extremist networks.

‘Trump directed focus on protection of Nigerian Christians’

Explaining the background to the operation, Hegseth referenced instructions allegedly given by Trump regarding the protection of vulnerable communities.

He said:

“There's a lot of things we do that the media pays attention to, and a lot of things that the president empowers the Department to do on behalf of the American people, that he deserves great credit for.”

He further added:

“Maybe a year ago he heard the call of Nigerian Christians who were being targeted and killed by ISIS in Nigeria, and he said, Pete, I want the War Department to focus on ensuring that we do everything we can to protect those Christians.”

According to him, the directive shaped intelligence and operational priorities over time.

Intelligence operation shaped long-term strategy

Hegseth explained that while such operations often unfold quietly, the intelligence gathered played a key role in subsequent actions against ISIS-linked operatives.

He said the mission created what he described as a “new opportunity” to intensify pressure on militant groups operating in Nigeria and surrounding regions.

The Pentagon official maintained that the operation reflected broader US security commitments and long-term counter-terrorism cooperation.

He added that many of the actions carried out by the department do not always receive public attention but are intended to protect both American interests and international partners.

US launches fresh strikes on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that fresh military strikes by the United States have hit southern Iran, with Washington saying the operation targeted missile facilities and vessels allegedly preparing to deploy naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command described the attacks as defensive measures aimed at protecting American personnel in the region. Officials said the action was taken during an already fragile ceasefire involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng