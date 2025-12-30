Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has commiserated with world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, over a tragic road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends

Akpoti-Uduaghan lamented the continued loss of lives on Nigerian highways due to poor safety enforcement and weak emergency response systems

Legit.ng reports that 36-year-old Joshua sustained injuries when the Lexus SUV he was travelling in collided with a stationary truck

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering social issues in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, on Tuesday, December 30, expressed deep sympathy with world-renowned boxing champion Anthony Joshua following a tragic road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends who had travelled to the country with him.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member described the incident as “heart-wrenching and unacceptable,” lamenting the persistent loss of lives on Nigerian highways due to alleged poor safety enforcement and inadequate emergency response systems.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reacts after boxing star Anthony Joshua narrowly escapes death in a fatal accident in Ogun State. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Athlete Joshua and three other individuals were reportedly travelling from Lagos to Sagamu at the time of the incident.

Legit.ng learnt that the sport utility vehicle conveying the occupants rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway.

Reacting, the Kogi lawmaker said:

“My heart goes out to Anthony Joshua at this very painful time. Losing two close friends in such a tragic manner is devastating. I pray that God grants him strength and comfort, and that the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

Joshua: Natasha urges stronger road safety

Beyond expressing sympathy, the senator used the unfortunate incident to renew her call for decisive national action on road safety, stressing that preventable accidents continue to rob families of loved ones across the country.

She stated:

“Nigerian highways have become corridors of sorrow. This tragedy once again reminds us that road safety in Nigeria is not optional; it is a matter of life and death.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intensify the enforcement of existing road safety guidelines, warning that weak compliance and lax monitoring have contributed significantly to fatal crashes nationwide.

Natasha said:

“Rules without enforcement are meaningless. The Federal Road Safety Corps must be empowered and compelled to fully enforce road safety regulations across all highways in Nigeria, without fear or favour.”

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan sympathises with Anthony Joshua and demands highway reforms in Nigeria after Ogun accident. Photo credits: @FRSCNigeria/@sunshine_ene

Source: Twitter

Furthermore, the outspoken federal legislator called on the federal government to establish proper vehicle rest-in stations and lay-bys along major highways to curb fatigue-related accidents, particularly among long-distance drivers.

Akpoti-Uduaghan noted:

“No driver should be forced to drive endlessly without a safe place to rest. Well-equipped vehicle rest stations must be deliberately created across our highways to reduce exhaustion-induced crashes.”

Natasha calls for urgent road reforms

In addition, she advocated the creation of a dedicated Highway Emergency Rescue Team, equipped with ambulances, trauma care units, and rapid response personnel to attend to accident victims in real time.

She said:

“Many lives are lost not only because of accidents but because help does not arrive on time. Nigeria urgently needs a functional highway emergency rescue system that can respond within minutes, not hours.”

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan concluded by urging policymakers to treat road safety as a national emergency, stressing that meaningful reforms would save thousands of lives annually.

She added:

“This tragedy should not be another headline we forget tomorrow. It must be a turning point for serious highway safety reforms in Nigeria.”

The senator reaffirmed her commitment to advocating legislative and policy measures that prioritise the safety of Nigerians on the nation’s roads while once again extending her condolences to Anthony Joshua and the bereaved families.

Read more on Anthony Joshua:

Atiku sends message to Anthony Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar reacted to the accident involving Joshua.

Atiku, like many Nigerians, expressed solidarity with Joshua.

Source: Legit.ng