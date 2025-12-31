Anthony Joshua’s family has broken the silence following the ghastly car accident that took the lives of two people

The boxer’s uncle said they didn’t know which hospital he was taken to after the accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

He also shared how he got the news of the accident, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who came across the video

The family of Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has broken the silence after his accident.

His uncle, Adedamola Joshua, said he didn't know the actual hospital the boxer was taken to, as he opened up about how the family heard of the accident.

An uncle of Anthony Joshua speaks about the accident involving the boxer. Photo: @bbcpidgin, @anthonyjoshua

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua's family speaks after accident

An uncle of the boxer spoke to BBC Pidgin about the accident and mentioned that they didn't know which hospital he was taken to.

He said:

"It is a very sad news to us because he always come down whenever there is festivity to stay with us. We don't know the actual hospital that he's been taken to. We have gone round all hospitals in Shagamu.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions as Anthony Joshua's family breaks silence

@rukky8t said:

"May his friends soul rest in peace and thank God for spearing in his life. He will be traumatized for his entire life."

@_queendom_ said

"I just cannot imagine the grief that's consuming him rn. You on holiday with friends and they aren't returning back to the UK with you. Jesus."

@oluwole_ola said:

"May Allah forgive their shortcomings, grant them mercy, and comfort the loved ones they left behind with patience and strength."

@blecoma said:

"The fact that there was no ambulance was very sad. At it been an ambulance arrived 10 minutes after it would have shut up the media. No emergency number to call. First aid and emergency number should be written on train station and airport."

@omotefeadirefashionandothers said:

"Thank you sir for the insight, may the souls of his coach and friend rest in perfect peace, may God grant him speedy recovery, and comfort his family, friends, and the entire community, and the families of the bereaved."

@aestheticscourse said:

"They said AJ’s mum rushed to the hospital so she knows where he is."

Anthony Joshua’s family breaks the silence after the accident which took the lives of his associates. Photo: @anthonyjoshua

