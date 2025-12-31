The driver involved in the crash that injured Anthony Joshua and killed two of his team members may face prosecution for reckless or dangerous driving

Investigations by the FRSC revealed excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, which are serious breaches of traffic regulations and could attract criminal liability

Authorities are finalising documentation with the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division to determine appropriate charges, while Joshua recovers from a leg fracture

Emerging reports indicate that the driver involved in the fatal road crash that injured former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua may face prosecution for reckless driving.

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident on Monday, 29 December, in Makun, Ogun State, Nigeria, during which two people lost their lives.

The two-time world champion is on holiday in Nigeria after his return to the boxing ring with an exhibition win over Jake Paul.

Nigerians, including former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the incident, sending well-wishes to the heavyweight boxer.

A source familiar with the investigation told Vanguard that findings by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) showed the vehicle was being driven at excessive speed and involved in wrongful overtaking, offences considered serious breaches of traffic regulations and potentially criminal when deaths occur.

The source said:

“Preliminary reports indicate the driver exceeded speed limits and overtook dangerously before the crash."

“These are serious offences under Nigerian law and can attract criminal liability if fatalities are involved.”

Investigators are said to be finalising documentation for the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division, which is coordinating with prosecutors to determine the appropriate charges.

Anthony Joshua sustained fracture

The source confirmed that Joshua sustained a fracture in one of his legs during the accident, adding that prosecution for dangerous or reckless driving causing death is reportedly under consideration.

The crash occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and tragically claimed the lives of two of Joshua’s close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Although authorities have not yet made a formal public statement, the incident has renewed public debate on road safety and accountability on Nigerian highways.

“Incidents like this highlight the urgent need for strict enforcement of traffic laws and driver accountability,” the source added.

He said the case is expected to set a precedent regarding reckless driving and accountability on Nigerian roads, especially when high-profile figures are involved.

