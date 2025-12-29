Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathized with world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, after the tragic road accident.

Legit.ng reports that a fatal road crash killed two foreigners, while Joshua survived along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Presidnet Bola Tinubu smpathises with Anthony Joshua after fatal road accident. Photo credit: @officialABAT

The President extended his deep sympathies to Joshua and his family after the unfortunate incident.

President Tinubu said the immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on the yuletide season in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @officialABAT on Monday, December 29, 2025.

“This immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on this season.

“I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident.”

Tinubu said Joshua has always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for Nigeria.

The President said these qualities that have made the boxing champion a source of national pride.”

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.

“I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period.”

Nigerian react as Anthony Joshua survives fatal accident

@mr_chiboi

So while two people died and AJ nearly lost his life, the President found time to pen a long sympathy message. Nigeria, where words come faster than action.

@GideonToba

Please please please, fix the healthcare/emergency system, fix the roads, fix Nigeria. Putting out a tweet because of an incident with Anthony Joshua doesn’t stop it from happening to regular citizens

@djokaymegamixer

In Nigeria, a "shared destiny" currently means navigating the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway without functional emergency trauma centres or 24-hour surveillance. If the victims were not travelling with a celebrity, Anthony Joshua, would they even receive a mention from the Presidency?

@JefferyCrypt

The minister of health needs to do better in providing necessary services and measures for immediate response in cases like this.

@Kryptotajeer

While it's heartbreaking that this happened, some people quickly relating this solely to poor infrastructure and blaming leadership overlook the full picture. Accidents involve multiple factors excessive speed, wrongful overtaking, driver error, and more as the FRSC has already indicated in their preliminary report. Bad roads can play a role, but they're only one piece of the puzzle. Having someone or something to blame for anything that happened is unwise and unfair.

FRSC mentions cause of accident involving Anthony Joshua

Recall that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) mentioned the primary causes of the crash involving world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua.

The tragic accident occurred today Monday, 29 December 2025, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Assistant Corps Marshal Corps, Public Education Officer shared more details about the unfortunate incident.

Anthony Joshua accident: What to know about Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports confirmed Joshua was involved in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that killed two people.

The incident once again drew attention to the dangers of Nigeria’s busiest highway which has long been regarded as the deadliest road in the country.

