Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, which killed two people

Joshua reportedly sustained minor injuries after the car carrying him collided with another vehicle on the expressway

The boxer is spending his festive period in Nigeria after his return to the ring with a victory over YouTuber Jake Paul

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident today in Makun, Ogun State, Nigeria, during which two people lost their lives.

The two-time world champion is on holiday in Nigeria after his return to the boxing ring with an exhibition win over Jake Paul.

Anthony Joshua during his fight against Jake Paul. Photo by Giorgio Viera/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua put the American to sleep in the sixth round of the eighth-round bout with a vicious blow that left him hospitalised with a broken jaw in two sections.

Joshua suffers road crash in Nigeria

The British-Nigerian boxer was involved in a road accident that left two people dead immediately at around 11 am on Monday, December 29, 2025

Eye witness reports claimed that the vehicle carrying the boxer collided with another vehicle on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway under unclear conditions.

According to Punch, Joshua, who was in a Lexus SUV, walked away with minor injuries as the investigation into how the incident unfolded.

Nigerians, including former vice president of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the incident, sending well-wishes to the heavyweight boxer.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the road accident involving @anthonyjoshua today in Makun, Ogun State. I stand in full solidarity with him during this difficult moment and pray for his swift and complete recovery. Anthony remains a symbol of strength and resilience, and I have no doubt he will come through this with grace,” he wrote on his X page.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident. May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and strength in this time of sorrow. -AA.”

Anthony Joshua survives car accident during his holiday in Nigeria. Photo by John Parra.

Source: Getty Images

A Twitter user questioned the state of emergency response in Nigeria over how the global superstar was handled after the incident.

@SemiNigerian

“Just look at the terrible state of Nigeria. After a major accident reportedly involving Anthony Joshua, where two lives were lost, there was no visible emergency response; no ambulance, no proper medical care.

“Instead, he was made to sit upright in the front of a police van immediately after the crash, when basic safety protocol says an accident victim should be laid flat and stabilized. This is deeply troubling. It highlights how broken our emergency response and governance systems are.”

As noted by BBC, here has yet to be full details about Joshua's condition. His promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that he has not been fully briefed.

How much Joshua earned from Paul fight

Legit.ng previously reported how much Anthony Joshua earned after his exhibition fight against Jake Paul, which he won in the sixth round.

The two boxers split a fixed fee of $184 million, with sponsorship fees and other fees taking it above $100 million each for the 939-second fight.

Source: Legit.ng