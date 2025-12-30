A video has captured the heartbreaking moment when a car arrived to tow the remains of Anthony Joshua's car

The heavyweight boxing champion was in the ill-fated car with two of his friends who unfortunately lost their lives to the crash

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video on Instagram commiserated with the families of the victims

An emotional video of a recovery vehicle arriving at a crash scene to remove what remained of a damaged car has broken hearts.

The car belonged to heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, who sadly lost two friends to the car crash.

Towing van arrives to remove Anthony Joshua's ill-fated car. Photo credit: @banfort/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Video shows wreckage of car belonging to Anthony Joshua

The clip captured the aftermath of the collision and brought more attention to the severity of the incident.

Joshua had been travelling in the vehicle at the time of the crash alongside close companions, and the accident ended in tragedy for two of those with him.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the user identified as @banfort, and it quickly went viral on the platform.

In the accompanying caption, the poster confirmed that the vehicle being towed was the ill-fated one belonging to Anthony Joshua.

New clip shows moment a towing van arrived to remove Anthony Joshua's ill-fated car. Photo credit: @Anthony Joshua.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Anthony Joshua gets involved in accident

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Stevie123 said:

"It has been reported that they were speeding, and attempting an illegal overtake.. why? That’s the big question? That’s one hell of a collision with a stationary vehicle."

@Mary Melisa said:

"No emergency rescue team, no ambulance, just people shouting, mishandling him and taking pictures Africa we need to do better."

@HEAVENS BEST said:

"Please Nigerian government fix your road this can only happen in Nigeria I feel so bad after seeing this happy new year in advance our very own Anthony Joshua God's blessings always."

@AbiolaofIbadan said:

"The two friends dat died where seating at the back of each other, one was at the front passenger side while d other is seating behind him. It's only Anthony Joshua (was seating at the back of driver) and the driver that survived."

@Eju_officer said:

"From an accident scene they put you in a police car."

@wyvern reacted:

"Is this how primary care works in nigeria?????? Where is the emt ?where is the perimeter of security? why are randoms touching AJ ?"

@damfitts said:

"Its not about being a celebrity vs a regular. Our country needs to do better! if there was timely response who knows if things would have been different? Lets normalising incompetence ah its embarrassing."

@kemskid added:

"When I snap the video and sent to our football club platform most people's don't believe bcs I personally think Anthony Joshua has died too bcs seriously fatalty accident ni ool."

@Cha$e said:

"Look closely, this is the poverty life the government has impact on us, even in such critical condition. They still want to beg, why will such individuals not sell their votes and human rights. So bad, indeed poverty is the weapon."

See the post below:

Anthony Joshua involved in accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, which killed two people.

Joshua reportedly sustained minor injuries after the car carrying him collided with another vehicle on the expressway.

Source: Legit.ng