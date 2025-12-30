Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car crash in Nigeria that had two of his friends killed

Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car accident in Nigeria that tragically claimed the lives of two of his close associates.

The crash occurred when the vehicle Joshua was a passenger in collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua was a passenger in a black Lexus when it ploughed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Nigeria. Photo by Ed Mulholland

Joshua is on holiday in Nigeria after his win over US YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami just over a week ago.

New videos have surfaced showing the heartbreaking final moments before the collision, released by Latif Ayodele, one of the deceased.

Footage circulating on social media captured the SUV driving across a bridge shortly before the crash.

Another clip showed Joshua grimacing in pain as he was assisted from the wreckage. A further video shows him being led into a police vehicle immediately after the incident.

Authorities confirmed that five men were involved, two died, one sustained injuries, and two others escaped unharmed, Sky News reports.

The Federal Road Safety Corps of Nigeria released a statement hours after the accident.

“The incident involved two vehicles: a black Lexus Jeep and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck with unknown registration number.

“Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries. The injured victim was evacuated for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu."

Final moments captured in video

Heartbreaking videos released by Latif Ayodele, who lost his life in the crash, show the moments leading up to the collision.

Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash that killed two of his close associates in Nigeria. Photo by Carmen Mandato

Ayodele is seen approaching the Lexus alongside Sina Ghami, another member of Joshua’s team who also died.

These trending video showed a glimpse into the events that preceded the tragedy.

Matchroom Boxing, Joshua's promoter, released a statement confirming the deaths of Ghami and Ayodele and reassuring fans about Joshua’s condition.

“Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected,” the statement read.

Impact on Joshua’s career

Reports suggest Joshua’s injuries could be more severe than initially disclosed.

The Daily Mail indicates the former heavyweight champion may have sustained knee and rib damage. While he is stable, this incident places his highly anticipated £100 million mega-fight with Tyson Fury next year in uncertainty.

The crash has sent shockwaves through the boxing community, with fans and colleagues expressing grief and support on social media.

For Joshua, the physical and emotional impact of losing two close friends in such tragic circumstances adds to the challenge of recovery.

As investigations continue, authorities, including the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division, are documenting the incident to determine the precise cause of the accident.

