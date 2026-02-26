Islamic scholars, explained that Eid al-Fitr marked the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting from dawn to sunset

Religious experts, said the 2026 Eid al-Fitr was expected on 19th or 20th March, depending on the moon sighting

Community leaders, highlighted that the festival involved prayers, charity, family gatherings and traditional celebrations

Eid al-Fitr is the Islamic festival that signifies the end of Ramadan, the holy month during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

The celebration is one of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar, bringing together communities for prayer, feasting and family gatherings.

Eid al-Fitr in 2026 falls on either Thursday, 19 March, or Friday, 20 March, depending on moon sighting.

Source: Getty Images

Eid al-Fitr: Possible dates for 2026

In 2026, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be observed on either Thursday, March 19, or Friday, March 20, depending on the sighting of the moon. The exact date is confirmed based on the lunar calendar, which Islamic months follow, Independent News reported.

According to experts:

“The date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the new moon, and it may vary by a day depending on local observations,” explaining why different countries sometimes celebrate on different days.

How the festival is celebrated

Eid al-Fitr is officially a one-day festival, but in many Muslim-majority countries, celebrations can continue for several days. On the day, Muslims typically attend special Eid prayers, give charity to the needy, visit family and friends, and enjoy traditional foods.

Muslims anticipate observing Eid al-Fitr in 2026 on Thursday, 19 March, or Friday, 20 March.

Source: Getty Images

The festival is a reminder of spiritual discipline and gratitude after a month of fasting. Beyond prayer and charity, it is an occasion for sharing meals, wearing new clothes, and celebrating with family and friends. Many also use the day to remember the less fortunate and perform acts of kindness.

Eid al-Fitr continues to be one of the most cherished celebrations among Muslims worldwide, marking both the end of Ramadan and the beginning of a period of festivity and reflection, The Cable reported.

