Anthony Joshua earned a significant paycheck after returning to the ring against YouTuber Jake Paul in Miami

Joshua knocked out the Problem Kid in the sixth round of their eighth-round bout at the Kaseya Centre

The British-Nigerian boxer called out long-term rival Tyson Fury for their long-awaited bout after beating Paul

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua pocketed a significant sum of money after his heavyweight boxing exhibition bout with Jake Paul in Miami.

Joshua knocked out Paul in the sixth round of the fight, which was agreed to be for eight rounds, delivering a punch to the jaw that sent the YouTuber to the canvas.

Anthony Joshua after defeating Jake Paul in an exhibition fight. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

The two-time heavyweight champion has earlier claimed that he would consider the match a failure if Paul took him to the distance beyond the first round.

Anthony Joshua prize money

Many fans questioned the choice of Joshua’s opponents after returning to the ring for the first time in 15 months since he lost to Daniel Dubois.

Regardless of what fans may think, Joshua was heavily rewarded for the fight, receiving the biggest payout of his exhibitions, more than be received after defeating Francis Ngannou.

According to Sporting Life, the two boxers shared a prize pool of $184 million in equal split of $92 million, with other bonuses taking it beyond that figure.

Source: Legit.ng