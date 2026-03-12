Remote work opportunities across the UK are expanding rapidly, with roles ranging from sales and project management to creative volunteering and delivery driving

Employers are offering competitive salaries, flexible contracts, and the chance to work fully from home

Here’s a snapshot of the latest fully remote jobs available in March 2026 as seen on UK government website

Remote work continues to expand across industries, from renewable energy and healthcare to logistics and creative projects.

Whether you’re seeking a permanent career move or a flexible contract, these opportunities highlight the growing demand for skilled professionals who can work from anywhere.

A wide range of fully remote jobs are currently available across the UK, offering competitive pay and diverse career paths. Below is a round-up of some of the latest opportunities.

Sales Executive Jobs – Holt Recruitment Group Limited

Date posted: 12 March 2026 Location: Hilsea, Southern, PO3 Salary: £45,000 to £550,000 per year Type: Permanent, Full time, Fully remote

A well-established manufacturer in Portsmouth is seeking a Sales Executive to support its growth. The company supplies high-quality technical components and engineered solutions to regulated industries across the UK and internationally.

Project Manager – Rooftop Solar PV (C&I)

Date posted: 12 March 2026 Location: Birmingham, Midlands, B9 4RL Salary: £50,000 to £60,000 per year Type: Permanent, Full time, Fully remote

Climate17 Ltd is recruiting an experienced Project Manager to oversee rooftop solar PV projects. With over 20 years of expertise in renewable energy systems, the company is committed to delivering low-carbon solutions.

Volunteer Book Illustrator / Artist (Charity Project)

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: UK (Fully remote) Type: Temporary, Part time

Nurture the Children International, a registered charity in England and Wales, is looking for volunteer illustrators to support its education projects. The organisation is dedicated to fighting poverty globally.

Medical Publications & Communications Manager – Rare Disease

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: City of London, EC2V 6DB Salary: £360.0 to £521.0 per day Type: Contract, Part time, Fully remote

Hays Specialist Recruitment is hiring for a global biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. The role involves managing medical publications and communications to support healthcare innovation.

Digital Experience Engineer – Nexthink

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: London, SW1 4AD Type: Contract, Full time, Fully remote

Experis is recruiting a Digital Experience & Adoption Engineer to support modern workplace solutions. This 12-month contract focuses on building telemetry-driven digital employee experiences.

Technical Sales Manager – Travail Employment Group

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: BS32 4UB Salary: £75,000 per year Type: Fully remote

This role offers a competitive salary with benefits including a bonus scheme, share ownership, flexible working hours, and 33 days holiday. The position is ideal for experienced professionals in technical sales.

Primary Supply Teachers & Teaching Assistants – Wiltshire Council

Date posted: 02 March 2026

Location: Wiltshire, South West England

Salary: £141 per day

West Country Educational Agency is recruiting teachers, teaching assistants, HLTAs, and senior leaders for flexible work across Wiltshire, Bath, Swindon, and Somerset.

Trustee – Future Prospects Group Ltd

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: UK Type: Contract, Part time, Fully remote

Future Prospects Group is partnering with Newark Emmaus Trust to appoint Trustees. This is an exciting opportunity to join a passionate team dedicated to delivering excellent community support.

Business Intelligence Developer – Essential Employment Ltd

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: Guildford, South East, GU2 4BB Salary: £538.18 per day Type: Contract, Full time, Fully remote

A Business Intelligence Developer is required to transform, test, and document raw data into actionable insights. While remote, the role requires one office visit for equipment collection.

Arboricultural Consultant – Hays Specialist Recruitment

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: London + Southeast, E1 1AA Salary: £30,000 to £40,000 per year Type: Permanent, Full time, Fully remote

A respected environmental consultancy is seeking an Arboricultural Consultant. The role involves delivering sustainable, science-led solutions across multiple sectors.

Goods In / Counter Balance Driver – The Best Connection Group Ltd

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: Tankersley, South Yorkshire, S75 3DJ Salary: £12.21 to £12.50 per hour Type: Permanent, Full time, Fully remote

This role involves receiving and checking deliveries, unloading goods using a counterbalance forklift, and ensuring safe warehouse operations.

NightWatch Survey Assistant – Bat Conservation Trust

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: UK Salary: £28,860 per year (pro rata) Type: Contract, Part time, Fully remote

The Bat Conservation Trust is recruiting a NightWatch Survey Assistant to support its mission of conserving bats and their habitats. The role contributes to the Nature in Sacred Places (NISP) project.

Service / Maintenance Technician – Brook Street

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: Marchwood, Hampshire, SO40 4PB Salary: £35,000 per year Type: Permanent, Full time, Fully remote

A mobile fitter is required to maintain specialist site equipment used on major house-building projects. The role covers Southampton and surrounding areas.

Reactive Engineer – Fire Night Shifts – Telent

Date posted: 11 March 2026 Location: London, E16 4TL Type: Permanent, Full time, Fully remote

Telent is recruiting a Reactive Fire Engineer to work permanent night shifts (4 on, 4 off). The role focuses on reactive works within the 1FM Fire contract.

For more details on other 700 jobs posted and how to apply for these roles, visit the official UK job listings here.

