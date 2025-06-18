Kano Hisbah Arrests Masquerader, 20 Others in Fresh Night Raid

The Kano state Hisbah Board arrested an elderly woman who disguised herself as a young girl during a night operation targeting immoral activities

The woman alongside several others was arrested for alleged involvement in "indecent and immoral acts"

Legit.ng reports that the elderly woman's disguise was revealed after her makeup wore off, exposing her

Kano, Kano state - The Kano state Hisbah board has arrested an elderly woman accused of disguising herself as a young girl during a night raid targeting immoral activities.

The operation, tagged “Post-Sallah Operation,” was conducted across different locations in the metropolis, leading to the arrest of 19 other women and two men allegedly involved in "indecent and immoral acts."

Hisbah continues operation in Kano

According to Baba Suda, a local radio broadcast program in Kano, the elderly suspect was dressed in youthful attire, attempting to blend in with younger women at a social gathering. However, her true identity was revealed the following morning in detention after her makeup had worn off, exposing her age.

Fellow detainees expressed surprise at her appearance, with some referring to her as “Aunty” due to her advanced age.

One of the arrested women said while another claimed the woman was old enough to be her grandmother:

“She is older than all of us; in fact, we refer to her as Aunty."

When questioned about her youthful disguise, the elderly woman refused to comment and instead turned away, avoiding further discussion.

Abba Sufi, the director general (DG) of the Kano Hisbah board, confirmed the arrests, stating that all suspects had expressed regret for their actions.

He said:

“We have spoken to them, preached to them, and they have regretted their behaviours."

Sufi added that the suspects had signed written agreements vowing not to engage in such acts again.

He emphasised:

“They have promised not to indulge again and have signed documents to that effect."

Legit.ng reports that the Hisbah Board, responsible for enforcing Sharia law in Kano, has intensified raids in recent months, targeting social gatherings deemed immoral.

Critics argue that such operations infringe on personal freedoms, while supporters insist they uphold moral standards.

Expert reacts to Kano Hisbah raids

Dr. Isah Nasidi, a public affairs analyst and communication scholar, noted that Hisbah police play a vital role in reducing crime and upholding moral values through enforcement raids and counselling.

He told Legit.ng:

“Islamically, adultery, clubbing, betting, drinking alcohol and other related acts are immoral acts. Go to Kano streets and conduct opinion polls about whether people support the aforementioned acts or not."

“And whether they support Hisbah raids on these social gatherings. I'm very confident that the results will favour what Hisbah is doing, indicating public support for tackling moral decadence in Kano.

“Democratically, Hisbah was established by an act of law and it is enforcing Islamic values which the majority of Kano people cherished. So what is wrong if an institution is enforcing what the majority of Kano people want."

Furthermore, Dr Nasidi explained that majority of Hisbah critics use Western culture and values to judge the activities of the agency, "which is very wrong". He, however, pointed out that Hisbah police are not saints.

