Calabar, Cross River - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the suspected killers of Professor Ekanem Philip Ephraim, a renowned neurologist, almost two years after her murder.

A credible source confirmed to Channels Television on Monday that the gang leader, 24-year-old Patrick Essien Etim, and his accomplice, 40-year-old Bassey Antiha Asuquo, were apprehended at a medical facility in Cross River State on December 27, while allegedly planning to abduct another medical professional.

The source said the DSS had been tracking the kidnappers since Professor Ephraim’s abduction and killing in July 2023, when gunmen posing as patients attacked her private clinic at Atimbo Road, Calabar.

Suspects confessed to the crime

The suspects reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting they killed the professor after collecting multiple ransom payments from her family.

“It has been two years of torment for her loved ones, not knowing what happened to the Professor. I believe that, with this arrest, her family and loved ones will finally have some peace and the much-needed closure they deserve,” the source said.

The arrest is also part of a broader crackdown on criminal activity, as the suspects admitted to multiple kidnappings and vandalising electricity cables. Another suspect, Isaac Ekpeyong, was reportedly taken into custody by the DSS.

Professor Ephraim’s kidnapping had sparked widespread protests by the Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), which staged an indefinite strike to demand her safe rescue. The strike severely disrupted health services in the state for over a week.

As reported by Channels TV, the DSS described the arrest as a huge breakthrough in its covert operations and a reaffirmation of its commitment to restoring public safety across Nigeria.

