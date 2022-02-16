The Kano State Hisbah Board, also known as Shariah police, have carried out multiple arrests in Kano

The Shariah police arrested about 78 youths, both male and female, at an event centre over alleged acts of immorality and indecent dressing

Nevertheless, the director general, Kano Hisbah Command, Harun Ibn Sina, debunked the claim that the arrested youths were involved in same-sex marriage

Kano - The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a group of young boys and girls at an event centre in the city for allegedly committing acts of immorality and indecent dressing.

Daily Trust reported that about 78 youths, both male and female, were arrested during the raid.

A team of Islamic sharia enforcers called Hisbah is on patrol in the northern Nigerian city of Kano in an open pickup on October 29, 2013. Photo credit: AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the suspects were at an event centre called ‘White House’ in the Nassarawa GRA area of Kano.

Confirming the arrest, the director general, Kano Hisbah Command, Harun Ibn Sina was quoted to have said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“When we received the report, we went there and could not establish a fact that they were holding same-sex marriage but we caught them in a highly immoral situation both the males and females."

He said the suspects also denied that they were officiating or in attendance of any same-sex marriage but rather celebrating the birthday of their peer.

Mixed reactions trail arrest

Reacting on Facebook, Bobo Nkiti said:

"Have never seen them arresting terrorists and their sympathisers what a misplace priority."

Aminu Ayuba commented:

"Welldone Hisba for excellent Job. Keep it up."

Bashir Sabo said:

"Well done Hisbah may Allah bless U randomly abundantly in Ur entire life."

Hisbah destroys almost four million bottles of beer in Kano

In another report, Kano Hisbah has destroyed nearly four million bottles of beer in its latest crackdown on alcohol.

The bottles were crushed into the ground by bulldozers in the northern city of Kano in front of crowds cheering "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great).

The beers had been seized from trucks coming from mainly southern Nigeria. The officials said they rolled over 3,873,163 bottles of beer and other types of alcohol in bulldozers at a wide-open space as part of a war against intoxicants.

Source: Legit.ng