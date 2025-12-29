Unidentified gunmen attacked homes in Pindiga village, killing two siblings and abducting four residents in the early hours of Sunday

Police recovered six empty AK-47 shells and one live round, and launched intelligence-led operations to rescue the abducted victims

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya condemned the attack, ordered security agencies to investigate, and assured that perpetrators would be brought to justice

Gunmen attacked a quiet settlement in Pindiga village, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, in the early hours of Sunday, killing two siblings and abducting four other residents in a coordinated assault that has shaken the community.

The attackers reportedly stormed a house along the Pindiga Kashere Road at about 3:30 a.m., where they shot Yusuf Mohammed, 31, and his sister, Faiza Mohammed, 28.

Gunmen attack homes in Pindiga village, Gombe State.

Source: Original

Both victims were killed inside their residence. Their younger sister, Zainab Mohammed Yusuf, 16, was taken away by the assailants. Daily Trust reported.

Gombe gunmen kill siblings, kidnap four

After the first attack, the gunmen reportedly moved to another house in the same village belonging to Alhaji Yayaji Abdullahi. His wife, Jummai Alhaji Yayaji, 35, and two of their children, Al’amin Alhaji Yayaji, 11, and Fatima Abdullahi, 14, were abducted during the second raid.

Residents said the speed and violence of the operation left little room for resistance or alarm. The attackers were believed to be heavily armed and left the area before security forces could arrive.

The Gombe State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying a distress call was received at the Pindiga Police Station at about 3:30 a.m. According to the police, senior officers led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations visited the scene shortly after.

Police recover ammunition at scene

The police spokesperson, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, said officers recovered six empty AK 47 shells and one live round of ammunition during the assessment. He added that the two victims were rushed to the Cottage Hospital in Pindiga, where a medical doctor confirmed them dead.

“Following this development, tactical and intelligence-led operations were immediately intensified in the area. Hunters and local vigilante groups have been mobilised, while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” he said.

DSP Abdullahi urged residents to remain calm and support ongoing investigations with timely and credible information.

Efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims and apprehend the attackers. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

Governor condemns attack, orders action

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya condemned the killings and abductions, describing them as barbaric and unacceptable. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor said the attack was a serious threat to peace and security in the state.

“This dastardly act is a direct assault on our collective conscience and a painful test of our resolve to protect lives and property. The government and people of Gombe State share in the grief and anguish of the affected families and the entire Pindiga community,” he stated.

Governor Yahaya said security agencies had begun intensive investigations and directed that all necessary resources be deployed to track down the perpetrators and rescue the abducted victims unharmed. He warned criminal elements that Gombe state would not serve as a refuge for violent acts.

The governor also extended condolences to the families of the deceased and the Pindiga Emirate, while offering prayers for strength for the bereaved and the safe return of those abducted.

Trailer accidents claim lives in Gombe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that road accidents have claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours in Gombe and Plateau states, raising renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving on major highways during the festive travel period.

In Gombe State, nine people died following a collision involving a trailer and a Sharon bus on the Kaltungo Cham road.

Source: Legit.ng