Kano state has outlawed the “Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi” group after uncovering unauthorised recruitment, training and mobilisation of youths

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared all activities of the group illegal and directed security agencies to halt its operations and investigate its promoters

Residents and members of the proscribed group had been warned that participation or support violated state law and could attract prosecution

The Kano state government has formally outlawed a group identifying itself as “Independent Hisbah Fisabilillahi” through an executive directive issued by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The order, dated December 8, 2025, declared the organisation illegal following reports of unauthorised recruitment and mobilisation of youths across parts of the state.

As reported by the Daily Trust, authorities said the activities of the group breached the Kano State Hisbah Board Law, which restricts Hisbah operations to a single statutory body.

Officials raised concerns that the emergence of a parallel structure posed risks to public order and the integrity of existing institutions.

Only one Hisbah authority - Kano gov't

Briefing journalists on the decision, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, said the Kano State Hisbah Board remains the sole body recognised by law to carry out Hisbah-related duties.

He warned that allowing unregulated groups to operate enforcement outfits could create confusion and insecurity.

The executive order issued by the governor stated that the actions of the group amounted to the formation of an unlawful enforcement body.

It added that such a development could undermine peace and weaken the mandate assigned to the legally constituted Hisbah Board.

“It shall not be lawful for any person or group of persons to recruit, assemble, mobilise, train or deploy any person for the purposes of operating a parallel Hisbah or similar enforcement outfit in the state,” the order read in part.

Security agencies directed to act on order

Governor Yusuf further pronounced all operations of the group “unlawful, illegal and void.” He cautioned against the use of the Hisbah Board’s uniforms, symbols, or authority by unauthorised persons, noting that violations would attract sanctions.

Security agencies were instructed to move swiftly. The Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other bodies were directed to investigate those behind the group, stop any ongoing recruitment or training, and take lawful steps to avert a breakdown of order.

Members of the public were warned that supporting or associating with the proscribed organisation contravenes state law. Individuals already involved were advised to disengage and report to security formations, Hisbah offices, or local government authorities.

The directive listed possible penalties, including prosecution for unlawful assembly, impersonation, and establishing unauthorised security outfits. The order takes immediate effect and will be published in the state gazette.

