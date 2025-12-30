The Nigerian Air Force carried out precision air interdiction missions at Turba Hill and Kachalla Dogo Sule’s camp in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara state

Dozens of bandits were killed, while key structures and IED manufacturing facilities were destroyed during the operations

The airstrikes were conducted based on credible multi-source intelligence as part of ongoing efforts to restore security in the North-West

Zamfara state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded a major operational success after carrying out two precision air interdiction missions against bandit strongholds in Zamfara state.

During the strikes, NAF killed dozens of armed criminals and destroyed key operational facilities.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the airstrikes were conducted on Sunday at Turba Hill and the camp of a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Dogo Sule, both located in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the operation in a statement issued on Monday, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the missions were executed based on credible intelligence gathered from multiple sources.

According to Ejodame, the targeted locations had been identified as major bandit enclaves responsible for a series of deadly attacks across the North-West region.

“The air interdiction missions were conducted to degrade the combat capabilities of the bandits and deny them safe havens,” he said.

He explained that the first strike at Turba Hill, described as a confirmed bandit hideout, resulted in the destruction of a zinc-roofed structure that served as a central operational facility for the criminals.

“Post-strike assessment confirmed the total destruction of the target and the neutralisation of several bandits,” Ejodame stated.

The second airstrike

The second operation focused on Kachalla Dogo Sule’s camp, which the NAF described as a notorious hub for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and the coordination of attacks along the Dan Sadau–Magami axis.

“Multiple active structures were engaged during the strike, triggering intense fires that destroyed the facilities and neutralised several bandits,” the NAF spokesperson said.

He added that the operation significantly crippled the group’s ability to produce and deploy IEDs, dealing a major blow to bandit networks operating in Zamfara state.

Nigerian Air Force Bombs Bandit Camps, Many Killed in Zamfara.

Source: Getty Images

Ejodame said the latest airstrikes reaffirm the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment, in collaboration with other security agencies, to sustain pressure on criminal elements until peace and security are fully restored.

“The NAF remains resolute in supporting joint operations to deny bandits freedom of action and safeguard lives and property across the North-West and the nation at large,” he added.

Zamfara has remained one of the epicentres of banditry in Nigeria’s North-West, with armed groups carrying out mass killings, kidnappings for ransom and attacks on rural communities for several years.

The Nigerian military has intensified air and ground operations in the region under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, a joint security initiative aimed at dismantling bandit camps, cutting off supply routes and restoring stability across affected states.

