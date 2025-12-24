Malami: List of N212 Billion-Worth Properties Traced to Ex-Buhari's Minister
- The EFCC has traced 41 properties worth over N212,892,750,000 in Kebbi, Kano and the FCT to the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami
- Malami, who was in office for eight years under the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, is being accused of money laundering by the anti-graft agency
- According to the report, the commission also filed 16 counts of charges against the former minister's son, Abdulaziz, which also border on money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has discovered 41 properties linked to the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari.
The report indicated that the properties included hotels, residential buildings, schools, lands and a printing press, which are located in Kano, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to The Cable, the properties of the former minister in Kebbi state are valued at N162,195,950,000, while the ones in Kano state are estimated to be N16,011,800,000. His assets in the FCT are said to be worth N34,685,000,000.
The anti-graft agency has also filed a 16-count charge against the former minister and his son, Abdulaziz Malami. The suit borders on money laundering.
Malami and his son are being accused of offences that contravened Sections 15, 18 and 21 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.
Below is the breakdown of the properties according to The Cable:
Malami's Kebbi State Properties
Total valuation: N162,195,950,000.00
Rayhaan University and Education
Rayhaan University Permanent Site: N56,000,000,000.00
Rayhaan University Temporary Site: N37,800,000,000.00
Rayhaan University Third Site: N2,450,000,000.00
Rayhaan University Vice Chancellor House: N490,000,000.00
Rayhaan Model Academy: N11,200,000,000.00
Rayhaan Primary and Secondary School: N8,750,000,000.00
Rayhaan Agro Allied Factory & Commercial
Factory Buildings: N4,200,000,000.00
Factory Machines and Plants Units: N10,500,000,000.00
Factory Mosque: N2,450,000,000.00
Rayhaan Mill Staff Quarters (10 units): N1,487,500,000.00
Rayhaan Bustan Building: N3,150,000,000.00
Printing Press: N1,050,000,000.00
Al-Afiya Energy Tanker Garage: N2,450,000,000.00
Amasdul Oil and Gas Ltd Structure: N1,050,000,000.00
Rayhaan Radio: N78,750,000.00
Azbir Brand Properties
Azbir Hotel: N10,325,000,000.00
Gallery: N581,000,000.00
Gardens: N392,000,000.00
Mosque: N252,000,000.00
Azbir Clothing: N350,000,000.00
Azbir Pharmacy and Supermarket: N175,000,000.00
Residential and Foundations
Malami House GRA: N350,000,000.00
Malami House Behind Mobil: N490,000,000.00
Malami Residence Behind Cemetery: N350,000,000.00
Abdulaziz (First Son House): N1,659,000,000.00
Ahbiru (Second Son House): N2,989,000,000.00
Malami Support Organisation Building ADC: N210,000,000.00
Kadi Malami Foundation Building: N56,000,000.00
Rayhaan Security House: N245,700,000.00
Uncompleted 3 Storey Complex: N665,000,000.00
Malami's Kano State Properties
Total valuation: N16,011,800,000.00
Zeennoor Hotel: N11,200,000,000.00
Zeennoor Mosque: N84,000,000.00
Zeennoor Old Hotel Building: N280,000,000.00
Rayhaan Hotel Kano: N2,240,000,000.00
Rayhaan Gym Kano: N1,225,000,000.00
Wife’s House (Ahmadu Bello Way, Kano): N982,800,000.00
Malami's FCT Abuja Properties
Total valuation: N34,685,000,000.00
Duplex at Amazon Street, Maitama: N5,950,000,000.00
Meethaq Hotel (Jabi Branch): N8,400,000,000.00
Meethaq Hotel (Maitama Branch): N12,950,000,000.00
42 Units of Bungalow at Efab Estate: N385,000,000.00
Harmonia Hotels, Area 11 Garki: N7,000,000,000.00
Grand total valuation: N212,892,750,000
