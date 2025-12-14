The EFCC is currently investigating some former ministers who served under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently investigating three prominent former ministers who held important positions under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Two of these ministers are former governors and are still members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while the other has dumped the party for the coalition bride, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and declared his governorship ambition ahead of the next cycle of election.

The former ministers are being investigated for financial misappropriation during their time under the immediate past administration. Below are the names and details of the ministers and their travails:

Timipre Sylva

Earlier in November 2025, the EFCC declared the former Bayelsa state governor and ex‑minister of state for petroleum resources under Buhari, Timipre Sylva, wanted. It was alleged that the declaration was in connection with the conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257.

The EFCC said the funds formed part of monies injected by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery.

The anti‑graft agency made the announcement via its verified X account on Monday, 10 November 2025, in a statement by Dele Oyewale, head of media and publicity. A warrant of the Lagos State High Court dated 6 November 2025 underpins the notice, the EFCC said.

Chris Ngige

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Gwarinpa has ordered the remand of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the Kuje Correctional Centre following his arraignment on multiple corruption charges.

Justice Mariam Hassan gave the order on Friday after the EFCC arraigned the former minister on an eight-count charge bordering on abuse of office, contract fraud and unlawful acceptance of monetary gifts.

Ngige, who served as minister between 2015 and 2023 under former President Buhari, pleaded not guilty to all counts. A court official confirmed that the former governor of Anambra will remain at the correctional facility till the court hears his bail application.

Abubakar Malami

The former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who served under Buhari and married the former president's daughter, has spent days in the detention of the EFCC. It was also learnt that the former minister was asked to answer questions on money laundering-related matters, particularly about the operation of suspicious accounts.

Malami was asked to account for his investment worth N10 billion in Kebbi state, and some Abacha loot recovered, which was $322million from the Swiss account and about $22 million from the Island of Jersey in the UK. He was kept in the commission's office for failure to meet his bail condition.

