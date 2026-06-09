A Nigerian graduate of the University of Port Harcourt took to TikTok to share her latest achievement with netizens

She posted a heartwarming video of herself wearing her graduation outfit and rejoiced over her academic performance

The video received massive reactions on TikTok as social media users congratulated her profusely in the comments section

A Nigerian graduate from the University of Port Harcourt took to social media to announce a major academic milestone.

The post attracted attention online as viewers responded with congratulatory messages.

Lady emerges best graduating student in Fisheries department. Photo credit: @nwaigolo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UNIPORT female graduate emerges best student

The video was shared on TikTok via her official account identified as @nwaigolo.

She appeared in her graduation attire while celebrating the outcome of her academic journey.

She disclosed that she had finished her degree with the highest class of honours (first class) and had also emerged as the top female graduate in her department.

She added that she was the only female student in that category within the Department of Fisheries at the University of Port Harcourt. She expressed gratitude for the achievement.

The footage showed her dressed in academic regalia as she reflected on her performance.

In her words:

"First class graduate and best graduating student. Graduated with First Class Honors and As the Best Graduating Female Student (oh did I mention!!? (The only female First Class) In the Department of FISHERIES University of Port Harcourt. I thank God Almighty for Everything."

Lady who attended UNIPORT flaunts academic achievement. Photo credit: @nwaigolo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail video of best graduating UNIPORT student

Reactions followed quickly after the video appeared on TikTok.

Social media users filled the comments section with messages of support and praise.

Many people acknowledged the effort behind the result and sent warm wishes to her.

@SandiesFashionHub | Thrift PH said:

"Hard work + intelligence = First class. Congratulations."

@Wicked Esan Girl said:

"Congratulations."

@helen's glam wrote:

"Congratulations my love."

@Empress_ashlieee said:

"Congratulations mama."

@Reena said:

"Congratulations my love."

@Wendifyy said:

"Congratulations Asa."

@_God'slittlegirl_ said:

"You deserve all this and more, my love."

@Queen of Uniport reacted:

"Congratulations, i pray same for myself in Jesus name Amen."

@Ñmërï said:

"Congratulations momma, I tap from your Grace."

@She is Tina said:

"Congratulations my lash tech."

@Debbie luxe interior reacted:

"Congratulations my love."

@debbyofedinburgh said:

"I’m definitely prophesying this too,I’m finishing this course with a first class no matter how hard it gets ,congratulations."

@oyinbab0 commented:

"This one thing I will tap and tap and will work towards. Congratulations babe."

@𝔒𝔭𝔰𝔰𝔶 reacted:

"Abeg make una help me advice my friend @tunlamfashionhome she won give up I won make me and her use this sound next year."

@Meggy said:

"Life in school is so hard am also striving everyday in school read day and night I tap ur blessings that my struggle paids off one day in Jesus name Amen."

See the post below:

Third class graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who graduated from the university with a third class in law celebrated his latest academic achievement.

He shared how he got a first-class in the Nigerian Law School despite finishing with a third-class from the university.

Source: Legit.ng