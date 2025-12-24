New data has revealed that the average diesel price fell 2.57% year-on-year in November 2025

Niger, Jigawa, and Enugu states recorded the highest diesel prices, while Kebbi ranked among the lowest

The South East recorded the highest zonal average diesel price, while the South South posted the lowest

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, declined year-on-year in November 2025.

According to the bureau, Niger, Jigawa, and Enugu recorded the highest diesel prices during the review period, while Kebbi, Katsina, and Nasarawa posted the lowest average retail prices across the country.

The NBS stated that the average retail price paid by consumers for diesel stood at N1,409.61 per litre in November 2025.

This represents a 2.57% decrease compared with N1,446.83 per litre recorded in November 2024.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the average diesel price increased by 0.79% from N1,398.57 in October 2025.

The data was published in the latest Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch Report for November 2025, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Breakdown of diesel prices by state

Based on state profile analysis, Niger State recorded the highest average retail price of diesel at N1,477.57, followed by Jigawa (N1,477.31) and Enugu (N1,468.29).

Conversely, Kebbi State recorded the lowest average retail price at N1,308.94, while Katsina (N1,315.78) and Nasarawa (N1,325.29) also ranked among the cheapest states to buy diesel during the period.

Top 10 states with the highest diesel prices (November 2025)

Niger: N1,477.57

Jigawa: N1,477.31

Enugu: N1,468.29

Kaduna: N1,445.67

Plateau: N1,443.79

Kano: N1,442.85

Akwa Ibom: N1,437.68

Cross River: N1,437.29

Osun: N1,436.44

Lagos: N1,435.22

Top 10 states with the lowest diesel prices

Zonal average diesel prices

On a zonal basis, the South East recorded the highest average retail price of diesel at N1,419.34, while the South South posted the lowest average price at N1,400.58.

South East: N1,419.34

North Central: N1,406.16

North East: N1,411.38

South South: N1,400.58

South West: N1,416.99

North West: N1,406.0

