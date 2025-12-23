No fewer than 40 listed stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) made investors more than 100% richer in 2025. The outperforming stocks, spread across key sectors.

The numbers achieved far surpassed the market benchmark, with the NGX-All Share Index (ASI) delivering a year-to-date gain of 48.12% as of December 22, 2025.

A stock market analyst Kunle Ajayi told Legit.ng that much of the growth was driven by favourable sector reforms, robust corporate earnings, dividend payments, improved currency stability, and bargain hunting in fundamentally strong stocks.

Among the 40 top-performing companies, 11 delivered investors a return of over 200%.

Legit.ng provides insights into how a N100,000 investment in these stocks would have grown over the year.

NCR Nigeria

NCR Nigeria, in the services sector, topped the charts with a jaw-dropping 1,354% gain. A N100,000 investment at the start of 2025 would have been worth about N1.45 million by December 22.

Beta Glass

Beta Glass, a leading player in the glass manufacturing sector, grew 470.11% in 2025. N100,000 invested at the start of the year would have grown to around N570,000.

Mutual Benefits Assurance

Mutual Benefits Assurance, in the insurance sub-sector, rose 408.20% over the year. Investors who put N100,000 into the company in January would have seen their holdings grow to N508,000.

Champion Breweries

Champion Breweries delivered a 339.63% gain in 2025. A N100,000 investment would now be worth approximately N439,000.

Eunisell Interlinked

Eunisell Interlinked, a services-sector engineering company, appreciated 315.15%. N100,000 invested in January would now be worth N415,000

Ellah Lakes

Ellah Lakes, a beverage manufacturer, rose 312.97% over the year. Investors who purchased N100,000 worth of shares at the start of 2025 would have seen them grow to N413,000.

Guinness Nigeria

Guinness Nigeria grew 312.38% in 2025. A N100,000 stake would now be worth N412,000.

Vitafoam Nigeria

Vitafoam Nigeria, in the manufacturing sector, saw a 311.30% gain. N100,000 invested at the start of the year would have grown to N411,000.

Sovereign Trust Insurance

Sovereign Trust Insurance rose 255.36% in 2025. Investors who bought N100,000 of shares in January would now hold N355,000.

NASCON Allied Industries

NASCON Allied Industries, in the food processing sector, increased 254.07%. A N100,000 investment would now be worth around N354,000.

Other top stocks for 2025 include

SCOA Nigeria: 244.66%

Wema Bank: 108.89%

Julius Berger: 119.75%

Cadbury Nigeria: 177.21%

Honeywell Flour Mills: 181.75%

International Breweries: 125.23%

Nigerian Breweries: 148.44%

Nestle Nigeria: 123.73%

Unilever Nigeria: 118.51%

CWG: 144.16%

Tripple Gee & Company: 115.61%

MTN Nigeria Communications: 165.85%

FTN Cocoa & Processors: 157.69%

Okomu Oil: 149.77%

Presco: 205.26%

Nigerian Exchange Group: 134.31%

UACN: 179.01%

AIICO Insurance: 174.83%

Custodian Investment: 105.26%

NEM Insurance: 131.05%

NPF Microfinance Bank: 119.30%

UPDC: 223.90%

Fidson Healthcare: 177.42%

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals: 168.56%

ABC Transport: 156.01%

Academy Press: 143.33%

Caverton Offshore Support Group: 128.45%

Ikeja Hotels: 203.11%

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company: 137.79%

Skyway Aviation Handling Company: 164.42%

Reacting, Afrinvest Limited noted that 2025 was marked by strong market participation, robust earnings, dividend payouts, and policy-driven reforms, while also highlighting July and September as peak trading months due to heightened investor activity.

Afrinvest Limited said:

“Overall, 2025 recorded strong market participation, marked by sustained bullish sentiment punctuated by periodic profit-taking. Investor activity was buoyed by reform-driven developments, key policy implementation, and rising market awareness, collectively driving elevated trading volumes.”

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, Afrinvest said 2026 is constructive, with favorable macroeconomic and market conditions. Their base case projects a 40.9% gain in the NGX-ASI, supported by:

Sustained price and naira stability

Gradual monetary policy easing

Improved corporate earnings

Elevated pre-election liquidity

Aggressive capital mobilization by insurance companies and PFAs

Potential listings such as Dangote Petrochemicals

Upside risks include stronger FX inflows and sharper disinflation, while downside risks include renewed inflationary pressures, FX volatility, weak foreign participation, and delays in expected listings.

