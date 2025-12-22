Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makurdi, Benue State – Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has presented Benue State's 2026 Budget before the Members of the Assembly, in Makurdi, for consideration and approval.

The 2026 budget estimates totalling Six Hundred and Five Billion, Five Hundred and Six Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Four Thousand, and Sixty-Six Naira, Sixteen Kobo (₦605,506,764,066.16K).

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia presents ₦605.5 billion budget to Benue State House of Assembly. Photo credit: Hyacinth Iormem Alia

Source: Facebook

Governor Alia said the 2026 budget is a deliberate strategy aimed at repositioning the state’s economy, and to improve the living standards of the people of the State.

He stated this while addressing the Honourable Members at the Benue State House of Assembly Complex, on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Governor Alia tittled the 2026 budget "Budget of Rural Development, Livelihood Support and Sustained Growth,”

According to the governor, the 2026 budget as a practical roadmap to inclusive growth, stressing that economic progress must translate into better living conditions for ordinary households.

He emphasized that transforming the state requires targeted investments that unlock rural productivity and improve everyday living conditions.

The major key priority areas in the 2026 budget are the sustained growth agenda, covering Education and Health Sector investment, Infrastructure for Long-Term Competitiveness, as well as innovation and Digital Transformation, with an allocation of 55.66%.

This is followed by the Rural Development agenda which comprises of Rural Electrification, Water Supply, and Environmental Protection and Agriculture and Agro-Industrial Development with an allocation of 30.23% of the capital budget, while the Livelihood support with Social Protection Programs, MSME Growth and Cooperative Development is allocated 14.11% of the budget.

"Transforming our rural economy is not an option, it is a necessity. This budget prioritizes targeted investments in roads, infrastructure, and activities that will unlock rural productivity and improve quality of life.

"We will embark on a phased rehabilitation and construction of feeder roads linking farming communities to major markets, processing clusters to distribution hubs, and rural areas to health and educational facilities.

"This will reduce post-harvest losses, lower transport costs, and stimulate local commerce. We have allocated 30.23% of the capital budget to the development of rural roads, feeder roads, and bridges. Our goal is simple: connect farmers to markets, children to schools, and communities to essential services."

