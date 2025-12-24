New data has revealed that the average petrol price fell 12.59% year-on-year in November 2025

Borno, Sokoto and Kogi states recorded the highest petrol prices, while Oyo, among the lowest

The North East posted the highest zonal average price, while the South West recorded the lowest

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price of petrol declined year-on-year in November 2025.

According to the bureau, Borno, Sokoto, and Kogi recorded the highest petrol prices during the review period, while Oyo, Nasarawa, and Lagos posted the lowest average retail prices across the country.

The NBS stated that the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, stood at N1,061.35 in November 2025.

This represents a 12.59% decrease compared with N1,214.17 recorded in November 2024.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the average petrol price increased by 0.86% from N1,052.31 in October 2025.

The data was published in the latest PMS Price Watch Report for November 2025 released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Breakdown of petrol prices by state

Based on state profile analysis, Borno State recorded the highest average retail price of petrol at N1,133.86, followed by Sokoto (N1,118.83) and Kogi (N1,111.00).

Conversely, Oyo State recorded the lowest average retail price at N997.39, while Nasarawa (N1,015.12) and Lagos (N1,021.14) also ranked among the cheapest states to buy petrol during the period.

Top 10 states with the highest petrol prices (November 2025)

Borno: N1,133.86

Sokoto: N1,118.83

Kogi: N1,110.00

Imo: N1,087.13

Yobe: N1,085.37

Bauchi: N1,082.60

Benue: N1,080.92

Taraba: N1,079.18

Bayelsa: N1,073.91

Jigawa: N1,070.58

Top 10 states with the lowest petrol prices (November 2025)

Oyo: N997.39

Nasarawa: N1,015.12

Lagos: N1,021.14

Ondo: N1,025.04

Delta: N1,035.42

Enugu: N1,037.68

Edo: N1,041.23

Kebbi: N1,043.76

Cross River: N1,047.44

Kaduna: N1,050.96

Zonal average petrol prices

On a zonal basis, the North East recorded the highest average retail price of petrol at N1,084.04, while the South West posted the lowest average price at N1,036.12.

South East: N1,059.11

North Central: N1,064.73

North East: N1,084.04

South South: N1,054.63

South West: N1,036.12

North West: N1,067.51

NNPC slashes petrol price after Dangote cut

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced petrol prices in major cities, following a recent adjustment from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

In Lagos, the NNPC has cut the pump price dropped from N890 to N820 per litre, while in Abuja, the price fell from N920 to N835 per litre.

Dangote refinery partner filling station MRS has slashed price to N739 per litre.

