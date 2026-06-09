Archbishop Emma David Okaforagu has sent a special message to the Anambra government over the arrest of 8 pastors

Governor Soludo recently paraded 8 pastors over alleged orchestration of fake miracles designed to defraud worshippers

The governor said the only condition for their release is when they replicate such miracles in hospitals by healing the sick

A prominent Pentecostal cleric in Anambra State, Archbishop Emma David Okaforagu, has praised Governor Charles Soludo for his administration's crackdown on religious leaders accused of fraudulent practices in the state.

Archbishop Okaforagu, who spoke with Legit.ng correspondent, maintained that such a measure is a step towards protecting vulnerable citizens from religious exploitation.

Bishop backs Soludo after 8 pastors were arrested over alleged fake miracles in a controversial crackdown. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon, X/ccSoludo

Source: UGC

Agents of the state government, led by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN), on Friday, June 5, arraigned eight pastors before an Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka, over alleged orchestration of fake miracles, which are staged divine interventions designed to defraud worshippers.

The pastors were accused of hiring paid actors to perform fake miracles on them.

Some of the pastors are also facing charges alongside individuals accused of recruiting people to pose as beneficiaries of miraculous healings and deliverance during church services.

All eight accused pastors were alleged to have extorted followers under the pretense of divine healing and deliverance, often broadcasting these staged events online to attract more financial gains and new converts.

Church should have acted first -Bishop

In his reaction, a prominent Pentecostal cleric, Archbishop Emma David Okaforagu, said that Governor Soludo and his Security Adviser, Ken Emeakayi, deserve commendation for taking such a bold step.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, June 8, in Nnewi, Archbishop Okaforagu, who is the Presiding Bishop of the New Covenant of God Mission Incorporated and the International President of Master Seed College of Bishops and Ministers Network, said the Anambra government deserves praise for doing the job that the church itself should be doing.

Okaforagu, who doubles as the Obi of Umuezechukwu in Obiagu, Uruagu-Nnewi, Anambra state, said,

"We want to commend the state government for doing the job for the church."

"Two years ago, I told pastors and church leaders to search themselves. I told the church leaders to rise up to their responsibilities of being good shepherds, and to pastor the church in the likeness of Christ whom we emulate."

Prominent bishop reacts as Soludo moves against 8 pastors accused of staging fake miracles for money. Photo: ccSoludo

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"I also told them to checkmate one another to know who is who, and differentiate evil from good."

"I’m not a fan of any political party or politician. But the governor and his Security Adviser, Ken Emeakayi, must be thanked for taking this bold step. It is not easy stepping on the toes of these spiritual fathers."

"I'm not saying that all of them are guilty of the offences preferred against them - but there must be something wrong about those arrested by the state government, because people like us have been in this ministry for almost fifty years, preaching the gospel, but government did not come after us."

"There must be a skeleton in their cupboards. Government must have gotten some information about them before going for their arrest. The only thing I will ask the government to do is to take more time to scrutinize all the pastors in Anambra, so that those of them that are too close to the devil, the devil in them will be dealt with accordingly."

Citing relevant scriptural verses, Archbishop Okaforagu warned Christians against false prophets, whom Christ Himself also warned against in the scripture.

He concluded by urging Christians to always pray for the spirit of understanding, and to ask the Holy Spirit to always order their steps.

RCCG responds to criticism over hardship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) responded after a social media user questioned Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s perceived silence on Nigeria’s economic hardship and rising fuel prices.

Rather than directly addressing the criticism, the church issued a prayer message for Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng