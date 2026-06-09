The sudden death of Nigeria Customs Service officer, Mr. Lumi Elisha Gwamis, has thrown Boi District in Bauchi State into mourning

Conflicting accounts have emerged about the circumstances of his passing, though no official confirmation has been given

Funeral arrangements are set for Wednesday, June 10, as the community prepares to bid farewell to the 44-year-old officer

The sudden death of Mr. Lumi Elisha Gwamis, a senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, has left the people of Boi District in Bogoro Local Government Area (LGA), Bauchi State, in deep sorrow.

His passing at the age of 44 has raised questions within the community, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Nigeria Customs officer Lumi Gwamis brings Bauchi community together in grief. Photo credit: NSC/x

Source: Facebook

Community mourning

According to Dailytrust, residents of Boi District have been plunged into mourning following the news. Gwamis, the eldest son of Hon. Elisha Tula Gwamis, a former Chairman of Bogoro LGA, was described by locals as a vibrant and active figure before his death. Some community members suggested he had been battling ill health and emotional distress, but no official confirmation has been given.

During a condolence visit on Monday, his father expressed shock at the loss, saying:

“My son, Lumi, was healthy and hearty. None of us knew what was going to happen. We only received the sad news later. It is very unfortunate, and we are deeply sorrowful.”

Funeral rites have been scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, with a burial service to take place in Boi. Gwamis is survived by his parents, Mrs. Saratu Elisha Gwamis and Hon. Elisha Tula Gwamis, as well as his siblings.

Nigeria Customs Service response

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone D, Bauchi, has dismissed rumours that the officer took his own life. Public Relations Officer Umar Abdullahi clarified that there was no evidence to support such claims.

According to Abdullahi, Gwamis had recently reported to the unit after being transferred from Tin Can Island Port but had proceeded on his annual leave.

“What we were told by the father was that he was sick. He came with him to the office to process documentation after his transfer. He later proceeded on annual leave, which he was entitled to,” Abdullahi explained.

He added that the command only learnt of the officer’s death through his father, stressing that the service relies on verified information rather than speculation.

Before his death, Gwamis served as a senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, earning respect among colleagues and community members. His passing has been described as a tragic and painful loss for Bogoro LGA and beyond.

Funeral service in Bauchi highlights the painful loss of Lumi Gwamis. Photo credit: NSC/x

Source: Facebook

Man dies after collapsing during football training

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Salisu Muhammed, tragically died after collapsing during a morning football training session at the Massalacin Edi football field in the Alikazaure community of Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, left players and residents in shock and mourning, bringing the training session to an abrupt end. According to his teammate who spoke to Dailytrust, Abba Abdullahi, Muhammed was actively participating in the training exercise when he suddenly slumped on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng