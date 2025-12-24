Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Judge Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of lands approved for the Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Model Housing Estate, Abuja, to the Federal Government.

Umar granted the request by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The judge held that supervision should be conducted in collaboration with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), the sole respondent in the case, to ensure the utilisation of the housing units by end-users.

ICPC said the Goodluck Jonathan Estate was initiated during former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

As reported by Premium Time, the court further directed the ICPC and FMBN to establish a committee, whose membership is to be drawn from both agencies, to oversee the completion of the project.

“An order is hereby made for the final forfeiture of Plot No. 5 in Cadastral Zone D12, Kaba District, Abuja, measuring approximately 122015.80m2 and valued at N1,944,375,000.00 (one billion, nine hundred forty-four million, three hundred and seventy-five thousand naira.

“An order is hereby made for the final forfeiture of Plot No. 4 in Cadastral Zone D12, Kaba District, Abuja, measuring approximately 157198.30 metre square and valued at N3,340,500,000.00 (three billion, three Hundred Forty Million, five hundred thousand naira), suspected of being proceeds of unlawful activity.

“An order is hereby made directing the applicant, through the ICPC, to facilitate the handover of the forfeited properties to the respondent, i.e., Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, being the victim of the alleged unlawful activity.”

Court orders EFCC to take over Emefiele’s estate

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered an estate measuring 150,500 square metres and containing 753 Units of duplexes in Abuja.

The estate, located on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja, belongs to a former top government official.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, on Monday, December 2, ordered the forfeiture of the massive estate to the federal government.

Nigerians react as FG takes over Emefiele’s estate

Legit.ng also reported that the EFCC officially handed over a 753-unit housing complex formerly owned by ex-CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to Nigeria’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The ministry praised the EFCC’s efforts in asset recovery and pledged to put the properties to productive use for Nigerians

Public reactions reflect scepticism about proper management, with calls for transparency and ensuring the homes benefit the needy rather than politicians.

