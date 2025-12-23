The late former President Muhammadu Buhari, in May 2023, conferred a national award on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the footballer's time at Napoli of Italy

Osimhen’s presidential recognition honours his years of contribution to Nigerian football since his emergence on the international scene as a U-17 player

On Monday, December 22, 2025, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, except Osimhen, received their MON certificates promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Fez, Morocco - Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), has clarified that all Super Eagles players received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award except Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa, who recently retired from the national team.

Dikko, an appointee of President Bola Tinubu, spoke on Monday, December 22, 2025, during a brief ceremony held at the Super Eagles hotel in Fez, Morocco.

President Bola Tinubu's appointee, Shehu Dikko, shares the actual reason Victor Osimhen will not receive the MON national honour as teammates get.

Osimhen misses MON, here’s why

Dikko explained that Osimhen and Musa were awarded the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) because they had previously received the MON.

Legit.ng reports that the OON is a higher national honour than the MON in Nigeria’s honours system. It is the country’s second-highest civilian award, given by the president for significant contributions in fields such as sports, arts, business, and academia, with recipients using 'OON' as a post-nominal title.

Former team captain William Troost-Ekong was awarded the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for being named the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) player of the tournament.

Speaking during the presentation, Dikko also confirmed that the national honours, houses and land allocations approved by President Tinubu have been processed, with allocation letters issued.

A statement by the NSC posted on its official X page on Monday night, December 22, partly reads:

"NSC Chairman @ShehuDikko clarified that all players will receive MON except @Ahmedmusa718 Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen @victorosimhen9 that are awarded OON honours, on account of having MON earlier while William Troost-Ekong @WTroostEkong is awarded MFR for being named as player of the tournament."

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria will play its first match at the ongoing AFCON 2025 on Tuesday evening, December 23, at 6:30 PM against Tanzania. They will then face Tunisia and Uganda in the group stage.

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen trains in Morocco. Photo credit: @victorosimhen9

Per the BBC, Osimhen described the 2025 AFCON as "an opportunity" for him and his teammates to achieve their "dream" of winning Africa’s biggest football trophy.

Osimhen, who was part of the Super Eagles team defeated by Ivory Coast in the 2023 final, urged the squad to leave their regrets behind and focus on the challenges ahead as they aim for AFCON success.

