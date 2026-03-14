A video showing the results of an investigation into the facilities Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, chose to conduct a DNA test has surfaced online

The mother of one had been mandated by the court, along with her father-in-law, to conduct a DNA test at certain facilities of their choice

The facilities she selected abroad were privately investigated, and the results sparked reactions among fans

Wunmi, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad, has started trending online over a DNA saga involving her and her father-in-law, Mr. Joseph Aloba.

The late singer’s father had insisted on conducting a DNA test to confirm the paternity of his grandson, Liam Aloba. The court had to intervene after disagreements arose between the two.

Reactions as Mohbad’s widow Wunmi allegedly wants to compromise DNA test. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online, a blogger shared the results of a private investigation into two medical facilities that Wunmi had chosen abroad.

According to the blogger, some fans of the music star decided to investigate the facilities. The video revealed that after contacting one facility regarding working with tissue from an embalmed body, the hospital stated that they do not offer such services.

Another hospital chosen by the court was also investigated and confirmed that they do not provide such a service.

Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi trends over video about DNA test. Photo credit@iammohbad"

Source: Instagram

Fans react to video about Wunmi

Fans were taken aback by the video, questioning why Wunmi was not cooperating with the DNA test.

Some added that Iyabo Ojo is already aware of the results, and that others at the top may also be trying to cover the truth about the singer’s demise.

Fans also asked why Wunmi cannot share the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death, given that she was with him when he passed away a few years ago.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over blogger's claim about DNA test

Netizens reacted to the video about Wunmi and DNA test. Here are some of the comments below:

@jayson_famous shared:

"Even Mohbads' demise is still not clear until today. Wunmi was in that house and couldn’t give a straight account of what happened."

@babeioke wrote:

"God bless you immunizer. May God keep you safe always.Wunmi if you touch the immunizer, wa gba walai!!! Stay off immunizer wunmi, stay away from him."

@onimole10 shared:

"But why e hard to do DNA?"

@_lexxie_cold commented:

"Bro that case there are people at the top trying to cover that case, they’ll know the truth but they don’t want it to be exposed, if a whole court pick hospital and the same hospital do not conduct DNA test then there’s something deep behind the scene they’re all hiding."

@ tofresh5 wrote:

"Dem Iyabo Ojo already knew the truth."

Mohbad's father makes allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng