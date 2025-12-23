The Super Eagles have received houses, land documents, and national honours from the Nigerian government

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his AFCON 2023 promise ahead of Nigeria’s opener against Tanzania

The gesture from President Tinubu is expected to boost the players' morale as Nigeria chases a fourth AFCON title

The Super Eagles have received a major morale boost on the eve of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign after the federal government fulfilled the long-awaited promises made to the team following their runners-up finish at the 2023 tournament.

On Monday night in Fes, Morocco, players of the silver-winning AFCON squad were formally presented with title documents for houses, land allocations, and national honours certificates, a move widely seen as a timely show of support ahead of Nigeria’s opening group match against Tanzania.

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his promise to the 2023 Super Eagles squad after winning silver at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier

Source: Getty Images

The gesture comes nearly two years after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pledged the rewards during a reception for the Super Eagles after their narrow 2–1 defeat to hosts Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final in Abidjan.

Super Eagles receive 2023 AFCON reward

The presentation ceremony was led by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko, alongside top government and football officials, including NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, members of the National Assembly sports committees, and representatives of Nigeria’s High Commission in Morocco.

Members of the Super Eagles squad from the 2023 AFCON have been presented with documents of their houses and lands. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to an official NSC statement, players received housing allocations in Abuja or Lagos, land grants in Abuja, and their respective national honours certificates, in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to reward excellence and national service.

Dikko confirmed that all members of the AFCON squad received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award, except Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen, who were upgraded to Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), having previously received MON honours.

Former captain William Troost-Ekong was awarded the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) following his recognition as Player of the Tournament.

Perfect motivation ahead of Tanzania clash

The fulfilment of the pledge is expected to significantly boost the Super Eagles morale as they begin their quest for a fourth continental title.

Nigeria will kick off their AFCON 2025 campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23, with matches in Group C also featuring Tunisia and Uganda, as seen on CAF Online.

Players including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, Stanley Nwabali, Zaidu Sanusi, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, and Paul Onuachu were among those who received their documents at the team hotel.

Officials of the NSC revealed that the Nigerian government deliberately fast-tracked the process to ensure the rewards were delivered before the start of AFCON.

