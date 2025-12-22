South Africa vs Angola is already gathering momentum as both teams clash in a massive Group B fixture at AFCON 2025

A mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the encounter billed for the Marrakesh Stadium, on Monday, December 22

Two other matches, including the game between Mali and Zambia, also received predictions from the strange feline

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa will take on Angola at Marrakesh Stadium as they open their Group B campaign at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 on Monday.

It will be the fifth meeting between the two nations at the AFCON finals, continuing a long-standing continental rivalry.

Egypt and Zimbabwe are other teams from this group, which many have described as the toughest at the competition.

South Africa will take on Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday, December 22. Photo: Charlé Lombard.

Also, Mali begin their campaign at the continental showpiece with a clash against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, per beIN Sports.

Ahead of the fixtures, a strange, but famous cat, branded "Oracle Whiskers", has predicted the outcomes, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

For each of the matches, three bowls were placed metres away from the feline, each labelled Team A - Draw - Manchester City.

With South Africa and Angola placed in separate bowls, they cat walked straight to the middle and fed itself from the one labelled 'draw'.

In another post, the feline headed straight to feed itself from the 'Mali' bowl, predicting victory for the Eagles over Zambia.

Despite walking towards the bowl labelled 'Zimbabwe', the cat seemed to change its mind, before walking to that of 'Egypt' to eat.

This is not the first time Nimbus Pronos has predicted matches, as it rightly predicted the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup final last summer.

Reports that Chelsea thrashed Paris Saint-Germain to win the title at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.

Morocco tipped to win AFCON 2025

Meanwhile, host nation Morocco is backed by Opta's supercomputer as the top favourites to win the tournament on home soil with a 19.1% chance of lifting the trophy, with a squad that includes the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi.

The Atlas Lions have been one of the best teams in Africa since shocking the world and reaching the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first African country to do so, beating Spain and Portugal on the way.

Angola will hope to get a decent result against South Africa in Marrakesh. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.

Record seven-time winner Egypt have not won the tournament since winning their third consecutive title in 2010, and have a 12.4% chance of getting their eighth crown in Morocco.

Davido thrills fans at AFCON 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, performed at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco ‘25 Official Kick-Off concert on Saturday, December 20.

The pre-tournament event took place in Rabat’s Olm Souissi Fan Zone, Morocco, with the 'Damiduro' crooner putting Nigeria on the map as he thrilled football fans with some of his hit songs and energetic moves in what has been described as an electric show.

