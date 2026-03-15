Iran's missile attack has injured over 140 residents, including Nigerians, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE's air defence intercepted nine missiles and 33 drones amid escalating tensions in the Middle East

Six fatalities were reported, with casualties among foreign nationals, including Nigerians, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Dubai, UAE - Amid the US/Israel-Iran war, Nigerians were among more than 140 residents injured after Tehran launched multiple ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As reported on Sunday morning, March 15, by The Punch, the development raised fresh fears for thousands of Nigerians living and working in the Gulf nation.

Nigerians among 141 residents injured as Iran launches missiles and drones at the UAE, escalating regional tensions. Photo credit: @MarioNawfal, @arabnews

Source: Twitter

Iran missile attack injures Nigerians

The UAE Ministry of Defence disclosed on Saturday, March 14, that its air defence systems intercepted several missiles and drones fired from Iran, describing the attack as a major escalation in the ongoing regional tensions.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the ministry said its air defence units engaged nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones during the latest assault, adding that the attacks left six people dead and 141 others injured, including foreign nationals.

The ministry stated:

“The UAE air defence systems on March 14 engaged nine ballistic missiles and 33 UAVs launched from Iran."

“Since the onset of this blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,600 UAVs launched from Iran.”

UAE's authorities' post can be viewed below via X:

According to the ministry, those killed in the attacks included citizens of the UAE as well as foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Although the authorities did not specify the exact locations where the casualties occurred, the ministry said the injured victims were from several countries, including Nigeria.

Nigerians in the UAE speak on safety

Meanwhile, when contacted by Legit.ng, Adeyinka Sodiq, a Nigerian resident in the UAE, expressed hope for safety, saying he is closely monitoring regional tensions following reports of increased military activity in the Gulf. He also voiced full confidence in the country’s security measures to protect both residents and visitors.

He told Legit.ng:

"Alhamdulillah, for now, I am safe. We are also keeping our heads. May Allah continue to protect us all."

Another resident, Remi Susan, addressed occasional sounds heard in the skies, clarifying that they pose no threat but are part of a defensive system designed to protect the population and secure the UAE's airspace, a reflection, she said, of the country’s advanced defence capabilities and preparedness.

Susan said:

"Yes, there has been a lot of noise in the sky, even from my house. I saw like some missile or drone or whatever. But they have been intercepted. I trust the government."

Legit.ng reports that escalating hostilities in the Middle East have sent shockwaves through Nigeria, grounding pilgrimages, disrupting travel plans, rattling the oil market and prompting anxious calls from Nigerians abroad.

Besides, some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), the Iran-inspired Shiite organisation founded in the late 1970s by Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, have been staging protests in solidarity with the Iranians in some parts of the country, such as Kano, Kaduna and Lagos.

The Iranians, under attack from the United States (US) and Israel because of a long-running disagreement over Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme, have been firing retaliatory missiles at Israel and other countries considered US allies in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, among others.

US kills Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in airstrikes, escalating Middle East tensions. Photo credit: s

Source: Twitter

So far, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family members and more than 700 citizens have died.

Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:

Trump gives condition to end war

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid a war that has ignited global concern, US President Donald Trump appeared to rule out talks with Iran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender.”

Trump's comments were likely to raise further questions about the endgame of the war launched in February by the US and Israel.

Source: Legit.ng