Shehu Dikko, chairman of the NSC, stated that all rewards promised by President Bola Tinubu will be paid in due course, emphasising that Nigeria is under a government that honours its commitments

The Super Falcons enjoyed a remarkable 2025, capped by their record 10th WAFCON title in July, when they defeated hosts Morocco 3–2 in a thrilling final, highlighting the team’s fighting spirit

In August, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, were crowned champions of the 2025 Women’s Afrobasket after defeating Mali in the final

Fez, Morocco - Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), has confirmed that the rewards of houses, national honours, and cash awards equivalent to $100,000, granted by President Bola Tinubu to the Super Falcons and D’Tigress, have been processed, with title documents for the houses and national honours certificates now available for collection.

Dikko, an appointee of President Tinubu, spoke on Monday, December 22, 2025, during a brief ceremony held at the Super Eagles hotel in Fez, Morocco. The men's senior national team is currently participating in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

'$100k payments to Falcons near completion'

The Kaduna-born sports administrator explained that the office of the minister of finance and the accountant general of the federation are finalising the cash payments directly to the players’ accounts.

Speaking during the presentation, Dikko stated that the move reinforces a growing shift toward structured athlete welfare and accountability.

A statement by the NSC posted on its official X page on Monday night, December 22, partly reads:

"The NSC chairman confirmed that the rewards of Houses, National Honours and cash awards of Naira Equivalent of of $100,000 USD awarded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to the Super Falcons and the D’Tigers have been processed with the Title documents to the houses and National Honours Certificates available for collection while the office of the Minister of Finance and Accountant General of the Federation are concluding the cash payments direct to the players accounts.

"The move reinforces a growing shift toward structured athlete welfare and accountability, as the Super Eagles turn focus back to on-field performance in their AFCON qualifying journey."

On July 26, the Super Falcons won Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

Two days later, Tinubu pledged a reward of the equivalent of $100,000 in naira to each of the 24 players and an additional $50,000 to members of the technical crew.

The president also conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on every member of the squad and also awarded three-bedroom apartments in Abuja.

However, Rasheedat Ajibade, the Falcons’ captain, said all the promises made by Tinubu are yet to be fulfilled.

She also claimed that even the teams’ match bonuses are still “a work in progress” and the players “have not received anything yet”.

