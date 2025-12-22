Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi has fired a warning shot at Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Tafia Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday, December 23

Both teams will be meeting each other for the first time in 45 years, with Nigeria emerging winners

Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Tafia Stars are currently in group C alongside Nigeria, Tunisia, and Uganda at the 35th edition of the continental showpiece.

Tanzania are making their fourth appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations, and have never progressed from the group stage in 1980, 2019 and 2023

Ibrahim Hamad during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Zambia and Tanzania at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The East African nation are yet to win a match in the continental tournament, after securing three draws and losing six of their previous nine encounter, per NFF.

Tanzania plans to upset Nigeria - Gamondi

Coach of Tanzania, Miguel Gamondi, said securing a win over the Super Eagles will be equivalent to winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to OwnGoal, the 59-year-old explained that the Tafia Stars have set up plans to cage Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen during the encounter.

The Argentine coach said Nigeria has one of the best attacks in the tournament, given the quality of the wingers supporting Osimhen. He said:

"My technical crew have for tactical plans to ensure we neutralise Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, but it is not only him. Nigeria still possesses players like Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman. If one of the players is neutralised, the other one is attacking.

"A win for Tanzania against Nigeria will feel like we have won the AFCON title."

“I need to be realistic as possible, when you see the qualities in the Nigeria team you need to put in more than 100 percent effort to try to neutralize them.

"Our mentality is to try to play and attack as well, we need to be tactically discipline."

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is ready for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen send message to Nigerians

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has delivered a powerful message to Nigerian supporters who have traveled to Morocco for AFCON 2025.

The Nigerian international made it clear he is focused and expects fans in the stands when Nigeria begins their campaign in Group C. Osimhen said:

"Hi to the fans, here is Osimhen. I'm happy to be in Morocco, and I can't wait for the start of AFCON. See you guys at the stadium. Ciao."

The former Napoli striker is six goals away from equalling legendary Rashidi Yekini's 37-goal record, per Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old surpassed legendary Segun Odegbami's record during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The former Napoli forward scored six goals in five matches during the CAF qualification group C matches despite missing the first four games.

