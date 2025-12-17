Ahmed Musa has announced his retirement from international football after 15 years of representing the senior national team

Musa, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, thanked his fans at home and abroad

He also featured for the Nigeria U20 and U23 teams during his early days, and played for several clubs abroad

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has officially announced his retirement from international football, after serving the nation for 15 years.

Musa, who broke into the national team in 2010, holds the record for the most appearances by a Nigerian senior national team player with 111 caps.

He brings his illustrious international career to a close, having also represented the U20 and U23 teams before making his senior debut.

Ahmed Musa has announced his retirement from international football after 15 years. Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES.

Source: Getty Images

Musa took to social media to announce that his journey with the Super Eagles has now ended. He wrote on X:

"I was just a young boy when the journey started. I was young, still learning, and always travelling, but I never complained. Whenever Nigeria called, I showed up,” he said.

"I wore this badge with pride for 15 years. From a 17-year-old boy answering every call 🇳🇬 to becoming the most capped Super Eagle with 111 appearances.

"AFCON champion. Nigeria’s highest World Cup goalscorer. Captain. Servant. Believer. I gave everything. Thank you Nigeria… my heart will always beat green."

Musa was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under the tutelage of Stephen Keshi. He played in four editions of the competition.

Following Vincent Enyeama's retirement in October 2015, the then-Nigerian coach, Sunday Oliseh, named Musa as the captain of the team.

However, the decision was reversed in 2016 as Mikel John Obi was named captain of the Nigerian squad, and Musa was moved to vice captain. When Mikel retired, Musa returned as the skipper. He continued:

"Being captain of the Super Eagles taught me a lot about responsibility, patience, and putting others first. It was never about being in charge, but about helping the team and standing up for the badge."

Musa also holds the record of Nigeria's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having scored a brace against Argentina at the 2014 edition in Brazil and then another brace against Iceland at the 2018 edition in Russia. Musa said:

"Winning the 2013 AFCON will always stand out. Scoring at the World Cup, against Argentina and Iceland, are memories I will always carry with me."

He thanked coaches, administrators, fans and teammates, saying:

"Football gave me a career, but Nigeria gave me meaning. As I step away from international football, I do so with peace and gratitude. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle. Thank you, Nigeria. Thank you for everything."

Musa, who started his career at GBS Academy, played for several clubs including Kano Pillars, CSKA Moscow, Leicester City and Al Nassr.

Troost-Ekong retires from national team

Legit.ng earlier reported that stand-in skipper William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Troost-Ekong's role in the team has grown limited over time as new young players are emerging in his position, and his performance has begun to drop.

Source: Legit.ng