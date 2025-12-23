The Nigerian presidential delegation has arrived in Morocco ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Legit.ng gathered that the delegates are in Morocco to support and motivate the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles

The delegation, which includes Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace, stated that the government is committed to boosting the Super Eagles' morale at the tournament

Fez, Morocco - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a delegation to Morocco in support of the Super Eagles as they prepare to face Tanzania in their Group C opener at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at Fez Stadium, Fez, on Tuesday evening, December 23.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Kabiru Amadu, the lawmaker representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency of Zamfara State, said President Tinubu extended his best wishes to the Super Eagles.

Tinubu's representatives back Super Eagles

The delegation includes:

Senator Abdul Ningi – Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace – Chairman, House Committee on Sports CG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi – Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service Shehu Dikko – Chairman, National Sports Commission Ibrahim Musa Gusau – President, Nigeria Football Federation Janet Olisa, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on International Relations Acting Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco

Tinubu expressed gratitude to the team’s families, coaches, the Nigerian community in Morocco, the Nigerian football supporters club, and the Nigerian mission for their "unwavering support."

The statement by Amadu reads:

"As the Chairman of the House Committee on Sports in the National Assembly, Abuja, I was part of the delegation sent to represent the President of the Federal Republic. We visited our Super Eagles players in Morocco ahead of the kickoff of the African Cup of Nations tournament.

"The president fulfilled the promise he made to them by awarding them houses, plots of land, and national honours, rewards he pledged when they emerged as runners-up in the tournament held in Ivory Coast in 2023.

"We officially presented these gifts to them today to boost their morale ahead of their first match tomorrow. We also visited their training camp and confirmed that everything concerning their welfare is in order. Additionally, we attended the opening match at the stadium between Morocco and Comoros, where Morocco won 2-0."

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria will play its first match on Tuesday evening, at 6:30 PM against Tanzania. They will then face Tunisia and Uganda in the group stage.

