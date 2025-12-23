PHOTOS: Tinubu Sends Delegation to Morocco as Nigeria Tackles Tanzania in AFCON 2025
- The Nigerian presidential delegation has arrived in Morocco ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)
- Legit.ng gathered that the delegates are in Morocco to support and motivate the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles
- The delegation, which includes Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace, stated that the government is committed to boosting the Super Eagles' morale at the tournament
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
Fez, Morocco - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a delegation to Morocco in support of the Super Eagles as they prepare to face Tanzania in their Group C opener at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at Fez Stadium, Fez, on Tuesday evening, December 23.
In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Kabiru Amadu, the lawmaker representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency of Zamfara State, said President Tinubu extended his best wishes to the Super Eagles.
Tinubu's representatives back Super Eagles
The delegation includes:
- Senator Abdul Ningi – Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports
- Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace – Chairman, House Committee on Sports
- CG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi – Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service
- Shehu Dikko – Chairman, National Sports Commission
- Ibrahim Musa Gusau – President, Nigeria Football Federation
- Janet Olisa, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on International Relations
- Acting Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco
Tinubu expressed gratitude to the team’s families, coaches, the Nigerian community in Morocco, the Nigerian football supporters club, and the Nigerian mission for their "unwavering support."
The statement by Amadu reads:
"As the Chairman of the House Committee on Sports in the National Assembly, Abuja, I was part of the delegation sent to represent the President of the Federal Republic. We visited our Super Eagles players in Morocco ahead of the kickoff of the African Cup of Nations tournament.
"The president fulfilled the promise he made to them by awarding them houses, plots of land, and national honours, rewards he pledged when they emerged as runners-up in the tournament held in Ivory Coast in 2023.
"We officially presented these gifts to them today to boost their morale ahead of their first match tomorrow. We also visited their training camp and confirmed that everything concerning their welfare is in order. Additionally, we attended the opening match at the stadium between Morocco and Comoros, where Morocco won 2-0."
The photos can be seen below:
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria will play its first match on Tuesday evening, at 6:30 PM against Tanzania. They will then face Tunisia and Uganda in the group stage.
Read more on AFCON 2025:
- AFCON 2025: Mysterious cat predicts outcome of South Africa vs Angola, 2 other matches
- Super Eagles Legend Ogenyi Onazi informs coach Eric Chelle what Tanzania will do vs Nigeria
- Tanzania coach sends warning to Eric Chelle ahead of clash vs Nigeria
AFCON 2025: Davido thrills fans
Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats music star Davido performed at the AFCON official kick-off concert.
The pre-tournament event took place in Rabat’s Olm Souissi Fan Zone, Morocco, with the 'Damiduro' crooner putting Nigeria on the map as he thrilled football fans with some of his hit songs and energetic moves in what has been described as an electric show.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.